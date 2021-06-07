EQUIP 11U Baseball Team Wins Memorial Day Classic in Kingsport

Standing, L-R: Justice Hendley, Stacy Eggers, Riley Woods, Zack Woody, Jack Bridgeman, Coy Greer; Kneeling: Chase Watts, Brayson Gough, and Avery Westphal.

The Boone EQUIP 11U baseball was back in action last weekend, winning the USSSA TN Memorial Day Classic in Kingsport, Tennessee, with more than 13 states represented on the rosters. In pool play, they defeated the Tri-State Titans out of Kentucky by a score of 9-4 and the Traveler Rest Rockies out of South Carolina by a score of 15-3.

They advanced to the Gold Bracket, where they won the first game against the Bristol Crusaders by a score of 11-2 to advance to the Championship Game against the Diamond Reds of Knoxville.

The Championship Game went down to the wire, and was tied at 7-7. In the top of the final inning, the Diamond Reds knocked in two runs on a line drive to center, before center fielder Chase Watts’ throw to catcher Zack Woody was fired back to shortstop Coy Greer at second base for the final out.

In response, EQUIP loaded the bases on a double and two walks. Stacy Eggers hit a single over the second baseman’s head to make the score 9-8 in favor of the Reds. With two outs, Justice Hendley hit a line drive over the third baseman’s head to drive in the tying and winning runs for EQUIP to take the Championship by a final score of 10-9

The Championship Game was pitched by Chase Watts, who went three innings and totaled three strikeouts while surrendering eight hits and six runs. Brayson Gough and Jack Bridgeman combined for one hit and three runs pitching in relief.

With the win, EQUIP 11U is ranked first in North Carolina for AA play, and 11th nationally.

James Gough is the head coach of the EQUIP 11U, which is a ministry outreach of Mount Vernon Baptist Church.

Avery Westphal, Brayson Gough, Jack Bridgeman, and Stacy Eggers lift Justice Hendley onto their shoulders following Hendley’s walk-off two RBI hit to win the USSSA Championship Game.

