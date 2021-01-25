Deadline to Register for Watauga County Parks and Rec Youth Basketball League is February 1

Published Monday, January 25, 2021 at 2:28 pm

Watauga County Parks and Recreation is currently taking registration for the upcoming Youth Basketball season. The registration deadline is Monday, February 1.

Practices will begin shortly after the registration deadline and the season should conclude by mid-to-late March (before the start baseball/softball season). Watauga County Parks and recreation will be running various grade-based leagues for youth in grades first through eighth. If registrations are sufficient, boys and girls will be divided into separate leagues. Otherwise, the leagues will be co-ed. Practices and games will be held at the local elementary schools and Old Cove Creek gyms. Teams will be divided by school districts.

Parks and Recreation are looking for coaches and sponsors for the teams. Please contact Holly Gates for more information on either of these opportunities at [email protected] or by phone at 828-264-9511.

All COVID protocols will be enforced. Please read these closely before registering your child for the basketball program.

All players, coaches, staff, and spectators will be required to wear cloth face covers that cover the nose and mouth for the duration of the game, even while playing .

. Face shields are not acceptable face covers.

Spectators will be limited to 1 adult spectator per player for games and practices.

Siblings and other children not on the team roster will not be allowed to attend games or practices.

Temperatures will be checked for all participants, coaches, spectators, and staff before entering the facility for games and practices.

This protocol is per the NC Governor’s Order 181 and CDC Guidelines and is subject to change. Protocol will be strictly enforced.

Refunds and credits will not be given should a participant miss game(s) due to quarantine or choose not to participate due to Covid-19 or protocol.

Registration form is attached below.

2021 Youth Basketball Registration