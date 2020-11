Published Monday, November 16, 2020 at 12:15 pm

Local photographer David Mayo was able to make it out to an Appalachian State home game for the first time this season and shared some of his great fan shots and action shots from the Mountaineers’ 17-13 win over Georgia State. Appalachian State is 6-1 overall and remained unbeaten in Sun Belt Conference play at 4-0. Georgia State fell to 3-4 overall and 2-4 in the Sun Belt.