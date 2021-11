App State pulled away for a 31-7 win against South Alabama in front of 29,348 fans at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Saturday, November 13th. Sunny skies but chilly temps welcome fans to the stadium where App State Football didn’t disappoint the bundled up crowd. Ferocious defense and fourth-down efficiency carried App State to a Sun Belt victory that gave the Mountaineers sole possession of first place in the East Division.

Photos by Dave Mayo





































