Daniel Jeremiah Announced as Keynote Speaker for 2021 App State Athletics Legends Gala

Published Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 9:13 am

NFL Network analyst and App State football alum Daniel Jeremiah will serve as the keynote speaker this summer when App State Athletics hosts the Legends Gala in the Grandview Ballroom at the new north end zone facility in Kidd Brewer Stadium.



Scheduled for Friday, June 18, the event will begin at 6 p.m. that night and feature many legends with connections to App State and the High Country.

Following in the footsteps of previous keynote speakers Mack Brown, Joe Gibbs and Bobby Cremins, Jeremiah is known for both his accomplishments as an App State quarterback from 1998-2000 as well as a leading NFL Network analyst and NFL.com writer with a focus on the NFL Draft. Following his time as an App State player, he was a college scout with the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles.

Jeremiah appears on the NFL Network and writes columns several times a week, serves as a color commentator for Los Angeles Chargers games on KFI radio and is a co-host of the Move the Sticks podcast. He has more than 385,000 followers on Twitter and has been named one of the top 100 “essential and influential people to follow on Twitter” by Richard Deitsch.



A table sponsorship, which includes six seats and a “legend” to host your table, is $4,500 (includes a $3,750 tax-deductible gift). Seats for the event are $600 per person ($475 tax-deductible gift) and $1,200 per couple ($950 tax-deductible gift).

Register online by visiting the Legends Gala page at this link. You can complete the online registration form or contact the Mountaineers Athletic Fund by reaching out to D’minia Stokes (828-963-0257 or [email protected]) or Kelsey Lee (828-262-3109 or [email protected])..



RSVPs are due June 8. Lodging info is also available through the Mountaineers Athletic Fund office.