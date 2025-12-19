College Football Playoff Begins Today

College football playoff picture: Provided by NCAA Committee on College Football. Image provided.

Written by: Sam Garrett

The 2025-26 College Football Playoff (CFP) starts with First Round games on December 19-20, 2025, at the campus site of the higher rated team. This will feature No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma (Dec 19) and No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 11 Tulane at No. 6 Ole Miss, and No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 James Madison (Dec 20). The tournament progresses through Quarterfinals (Dec 31-Jan 1), Semifinals (Jan 8-9), and culminates in the National Championship on Monday, January 19, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

First Round

Friday, Dec. 19, 2025: No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma (8 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN).

No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma (8 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN). Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025: No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M (Noon ET on ABC/ESPN). No. 11 Tulane at No. 6 Ole Miss (3:30 p.m. ET on TNT/truTV/Max). No. 12 James Madison at No. 5 Oregon (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT/truTV/Max).



Quarterfinals

December 31, 2025 & January 1, 2026: Games include the Sugar Bowl, Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl, and Cotton Bowl.

Semifinals

January 8-9, 2026: Games include the Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl.

National Championship

Monday, January 19, 2026: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL (7:30 p.m. ET).

What people are saying about this year playoff…

Pat McAfee – “If this playoff gets any wilder, I’m gonna need a seatbelt on the desk. And maybe a helmet.”

Deion Sanders – “Some teams made the playoff because they dominated. Some made it because the committee needed drama. I said what I said.”

Nick Saban – “I’m not saying the playoff committee got it wrong… but I’ve seen better rankings on Madden.”

Lane Kiffin – “Analytics predicted we’d win. Analytics forgot we have college kids who stay up until 3 a.m. playing video games.”

Paul Finebaum – “Half the country hates the bracket, and the other half really hates it — which means college football is healthy.”

Kirk Herbstreit – “I’ve seen more consistent officiating on a playground. And that’s being generous.”

Steve Spurrier – “Some of these defenses are so confused, they ought to charge rent for all the wide-open receivers.”

Urban Meyer – “Every fan thinks they could coach better. Judging by a few play calls today… they might be right.”

Desmond Howard – “If 2025 taught us anything, it’s that no lead is safe — especially if your defense is allergic to tackling.”

Joel Klatt – “People argue about the playoff format like it’s constitutional law. Relax — it’s football, not the Supreme Court.”

Peyton Manning – “You can’t turn the ball over three times in the playoff. That’s not football — that’s charity work.”

Baker Mayfield – “These QBs are out here throwing YOLO balls like their draft stock isn’t on the line.”

J.J. Watt – “Some teams acted like they didn’t know the playoff started today. Surprise! It did.”

Shannon Sharpe – “If your offense scores 50 and you still lose, that ain’t an offense problem — that’s a ‘call your mama’ problem.”

Charles Barkley – “These playoff defenses? Turrible. Just turrible.”

Richard Sherman – “Some of these cornerbacks are giving so much cushion they might as well hand the receivers a gift card.”

Stephen A. Smith – “The level of incompetence I’m witnessing is an ASSAULT on my football sensibilities!”

Rob Gronkowski – “I don’t get the playoff rankings. But I didn’t get algebra either.”