Coastal Carolina Travels to Boone to Face Off Against Appalachian State Tonight at 6:30

Adrian Delph is fourth in the Sun Belt Conference in scoring, averaging 16 points per game. Photo courtesy of Appalachian State Athletics.

By Nathan Ham

The Mountaineers will look to get back in the win column on Thursday night when App State and Coastal Carolina takes the court at the Holmes Convocation Center for a 6:30 p.m. Sun Belt Conference game.

The first 150 students will get a free t-shirt and students can also get free pizza while supplies last.

In the Mountaineers’ last game, Troy cruised to a 68-53 win on Saturday. App State trailed by just one point at the half, but Troy slowly pulled away in the final 20 minutes to secure a conference victory.

App State enters tonight’s game with an 8-9 overall record and a 2-2 record in the SBC. Coastal Carolina is 9-6 overall and 1-2 in the SBC.

The Mountaineers are led by guard Adrian Delph, who has played the sixth-most minutes of any player in the country this season at just under 34 minutes per game. He leads the Mountaineers in scoring at 16 points per game and so far in Sun Belt action, Delph is averaging 19.5 PPG and shooting 44% from three-point territory.

This will be the 11th all-time meeting between App State and Coastal Carolina. The Mountaineers hold a 7-3 advantage over the Chanticleers.

Coastal Carolina’s last game was on January 6 when they lost to Troy by a 69-59 score. Vince Cole had 21 points and seven rebounds, while Josh Uduje added 14 points and five boards. Essam Mostafa chipped in with 10 points and six rebounds.

Mostafa has been a handful inside for most teams to guard this season. The 6-9, 250-pound sophomore is averaging 15.8 PPG, which ranks him fifth in the Sun Belt, and is second in the conference in rebounding with 9.8 rebounds per game.

Junior guard Ebrima Dibba leads the Sun Belt in assists with 6.5 per game.

As a team, the Chanticleers lead the Sun Belt in rebounding (41.8 RPG), rebounding margin (+8.6), field goal defense (34.7%) and scoring margin (+12.4).

Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. and if you can’t make it out to the game tonight, it will be streamed live on ESPN+.

