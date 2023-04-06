Charlotte Independence masters Appalachian FC, 2-0, to advance in U.S. Open Cup

By David Rogers
MATTHEWS, N.C. — In many respects, the U.S. Open Cup second round soccer match between Charlotte Independence and Appalachian FC was Goliath vs. David. Unlike Biblical times, Goliath prevailed on this occasion.
At Mecklenburg County Sports Complex on a beautiful, early spring evening, April 5, in front of 2,564 enthusiastic soccer fans — including a large, vocal and drum pounding contingent supporting Appalachian FC — Charlotte won, 2-0.READ STORY HERE
