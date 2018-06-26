Cal Ripkin Baseball Tournament Update: 8U Team Plays for Championship Tuesday Evening

Published Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at 1:30 pm

By Nathan Ham

The 8U Boone Equip team has a winner-take-all game on Tuesday evening for the Cal Ripkin Baseball Western Division Area 3 Tournament Championship. The team will rematch South Buncombe after the Boone team lost on Monday by an 8-1 score.

The 7U and 9U teams finished as tournament runner-ups after falling in their respective championship games on Monday. The 7U team was defeated by East Rowan, 5-2 in a rain-shortened game. The 9U team lost to South Buncombe by a 9-0 score.

All three teams have earned spots in the upcoming state tournament that will begin play this weekend.

Still to come, the 10U and 12U teams will begin their tournaments later this week with both teams playing in Boone. Both tournaments start on Thursday.

The 10U tournament will take place at the Appalachian State University softball field while the 12U tournament gets underway at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.

Western Division Area 1, 10U Tournament Schedule

Location: Appalachian State University Softball Field, Boone

Game 1: Surry North vs. Caldwell (Thursday, June 28, 6 p.m.)

Game 2: Stewards of the Game vs. Yadkin (Thursday, June 28, 8 p.m.)

Game 3: Surry South vs. Hudson (Friday, June 29, 6 p.m.)

Game 4: Equip Sports vs. Alexander (Friday, June 29, 8 p.m.)

Game 5: Loser of game 1 vs. Loser of game 2 (Saturday, June 30, 1 p.m.)

Game 6: Loser of game 3 vs. Loser of game 4 (Saturday, June 30, 3 p.m.)

Game 7: Winner of game 1 vs. Winner of game 2 (Saturday, June 30, 9 a.m.)

Game 8: Winner of game 3 vs. Winner of game 4 (Saturday, June 30, 11 p.m.)

Game 9: Loser of game 6 vs. Winner of game 5 (Saturday, June 30, 5 p.m.)

Game 10: Loser of game 5 vs. Winner of game 6 (Saturday, June 30, 7 p.m.)

Game 11: Loser of game 8 vs. Winner of game 9 (Sunday, July 1, 3 p.m.)

Game 12: Winner of game 10 vs. Loser of game 7 (Sunday, July 1, 5 p.m.)

Game 13: Winner of game 7 vs. Winner of game 8 (Sunday, July 1, 1 p.m.)

Game 14: Winner of game 11 vs. Winner of game 12 (Sunday, July 1, 7 p.m.)

Game 15: Loser of game 14 vs. Winner of game 14 (Monday, July 2, 6 p.m.)

Game 16: Championship Round 1 – Winner of game 13 vs. Winner of game 15 (Monday, July 2, 8 p.m.)

Game 17: Championship Round 2 – Rematch of game 16 (Tuesday, July 3, 6 p.m.)

Game 18 * IF NEEDED: Championship Round 3 – Rematch of game 17 (Tuesday, July 3, 8 p.m.)

Western Division Area 1, 12U Tournament Schedule

Location: Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, Boone

Game 1: Hudson vs. Equip Sports (Thursday, June 28, 4 p.m.)

Game 2: Hominy Valley vs. South Buncombe (Thursday, June 28, 6 p.m.)

Game 3: Caldwell vs. Yancey County (Friday, June 29, 4 p.m.)

Game 4: Erwin vs. Winner of game 1 (Friday, June 29, 6 p.m.)

Game 5: Winner of game 2 vs. Winner of game 3 (Saturday, June 30, 9 a.m.)

Game 6: Loser of game 1 vs. Loser of game 2 (Saturday, June 30, 11 a.m.)

Game 7: Loser of game 3 vs. Loser of game 4 (Saturday, June 30, 1 p.m.)

Game 8: Loser of game 5 vs. Loser of game 6 (Saturday, June 30, 3 p.m.)

Game 9: Winner of game 7 vs. Winner of game 8 (Sunday, July 1, 3 p.m.)

Game 10: Winner of game 6 vs. Loser of game 7 (Saturday, June 30, 5 p.m.)

Game 11: Winner of game 4 vs. Winner of game 5 (Sunday, July 1, 1 p.m.)

Game 12: Winner of game 10 vs. Winner of game 9 (Sunday, July 1, 5 p.m.)

Game 13: Loser of game 11 vs. Winner of game 12 (Monday, July 2, 4 p.m.)

Game 14: Championship Round 1 – Winner of game 11 vs. Winner of game 13 (Monday, July 2, 6 p.m.)

Game 15: Championship Round 2 – Rematch of game 14 (Tuesday, July 3, 4 p.m.)

Game 16 * IF NEEDED: Championship Round 3 – Rematch of game 15 (Tuesday, July 3, 6 p.m.)

