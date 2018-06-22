Cal Ripken Baseball Tournament Update: Boone Equip 8U and 9U Teams Add Victories

Published Friday, June 22, 2018 at 2:27 pm

By Nathan Ham

Both the 8U and 9U Boone Equip baseball teams picked up wins in their games on Thursday.

The 8U team won its second game of the tournament, blowing out Fairview by a 17-0 score.

The 9U team played its first game on Thursday and came away with an impressive 14-0 win over North Buncombe in the first round.

The 8U team will now move on to play Upper Cleveland on Saturday at 9 a.m. All games in this tournament are played at North Buncombe Park in Weaverville.

As for the 9U team, they will advance to play South Buncombe at 6 p.m, on Friday evening. All games are played at Huffman Park in Hickory.

The 10U and 12U Boone Equip teams will not start play until June 28.

