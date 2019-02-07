Buddy Wyatt Resigns Assistant Football Coaching Post at App State

Published Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 10:07 am

By Tim Gardner

Appalachian State University has had yet another assistant football coach resign shortly after being hired.

New head coach Eliah Drinkwitz announced on Wednesday that Buddy Wyatt, a defensive assistant who was hired January 11th to coach the Mountaineers’ defensive line, has left to pursue another job opportunity. Drinkwitz did not elaborate on where Wyatt’s new job would be.

According to online reports, Wyatt has taken a job as an assistant at Kansas State, where he will coach defensive ends.

He is the third assistant to leave Appalachian State after joining Drinkwitz’s staff—all in a span of only twenty days.

First, Junior Adams was hired away by the University of Washington on January 17th as an assistant, coaching wide receivers. Then, Ken Dorsey, the first outside staff hire made by Drinkwitz, took a position on February 2nd with the National Football League’s Buffalo Bills. And lastly, Wyatt’s departure came on National Signing Day (February 6th) for high school recruits.

Wyatt has vast experience coaching on the major college level. He spent last season (2018) as a senior analyst at the University of Kansas following a three-year stint as defensive line coach at Southern Methodist University (SMU) from 2015-17.

He also has been defensive line coach at Kansas (2010-14), Texas A&M (2008-09, 2000-02), Nebraska (2007), Alabama (2003-06), Colorado (1999), Northwestern (1997-98), Oklahoma State (1996) and Minnesota (1992-95).

With Wyatt’s resignation, Drinkwitz has two vacancies on his staff — one offensive and one defensive. The Mountaineers are currently on the market for a defensive line and running backs coach.

Drinkwitz indicated he will hire assistants for those roles soon.

Comments

comments