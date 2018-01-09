Bryan Brown Promoted To Defensive Coordinator and Dale Jones to Co-Defensive Coordinator for Appalachian State

Published Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at 11:20 am

BOONE– Appalachian State University Football looks to continue its tradition of lock-down, tenacious defense under new defensive coordinator Bryan Brown, who was elevated to the role by head coach Scott Satterfield on Monday.

Brown has served as Appalachian State’s cornerbacks coach for the past six seasons, overseeing one of the nation’s most successful and productive units.

Led by its “Legion of Boone” secondary, Appalachian State ranks second nationally with 56 interceptions since the start of the 2015 season. Only San Diego State has more during that span, with 63.

Under Brown’s tutelage, Mountaineer cornerbacks have a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS)-leading 30 picks since 2015. They have helped Appalachian State rank in the top 25 nationally and top two in the Sun Belt each of the last three years in both passes intercepted and scoring defense.

“Bryan will continue what we have been doing over the past five seasons at a high level,” Satterfield said. “He knows exactly what we want to do on that side of the ball, and his track record on our staff speaks for itself. He is a dynamic and talented coach and recruiter, and he is very deserving of this opportunity.”

Brown commented: “It’s a blessing and an honor to be given this opportunity. I want to thank Coach Satterfield for trusting and believing in me to serve as the Defensive Coordinator at this great university. We want to continue to build upon the success that we have had defensively, and our defensive staff is up for the challenge.”

Rising junior cornerback Clifton Duck was a Freshman All-American and the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year after picking off five passes in 2016. He intercepted six more this past season and garnered first-team all-conference honors for the second straight year. His 11 interceptions over the last two seasons are tied for most among FBS players with Troy’s Blace Brown.

In addition to Duck, Brown has mentored all-conference selections in Tae Hayes (2017), Mondo Williams (2016), Latrell Gibbs (2015) and Demetrius McCray (2012). McCray was a seventh-round pick of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars in 2013 and spent three seasons there before playing for the Oakland Raiders this year.

A 2006 graduate of the University of Mississippi, Brown spent the 2010 and 2011 seasons on the football staff at his alma mater before moving to Boone. He began his professional career at Rutgers in 2008 and spent one season at Delta State in 2009.

A Corinth, MS native, Brown was a four-year letterman as a defensive back at Ole Miss from 2003-06. He made 70 tackles in his four-year career and returned one interception for a touchdown while also returning kickoffs and punts.

He and his wife, Courtney, have a daughter, Elle, and a son, Bryson.

-Jones Named Co-Defensive Coordinator-

Also on Monday, Satterfield announced that longtime Mountaineer assistant coach Dale Jones would be promoted to co-defensive coordinator. Jones will be responsible for the running game defensive plan.

“Dale has given his all for Appalachian State for so many years, and this is a deserving title for what he means to our staff,” Satterfield said. “He will oversee our running game defense and maintain a vital role in developing the young men in our program. We are fortunate to enjoy great continuity and camaraderie among the coaches on our staff.”

Jones has worn many hats throughout his 22-year Appalachian State career, including the last four as the inside linebackers coach.

Appalachian State’s longest-tenured coach, Jones came to the school in 1996. During his time on the mountain, he has served as an assistant for the defensive line, special teams and linebackers, while serving as defensive coordinator from 2010-12.

Player development has been a staple of Jones’ tenure at Appalachian State. During his 22 seasons, he has coached 11 All-America defensive linemen and linebackers, including five two-time honorees. He has also mentored 20 all-conference performers who have earned the recognition a total of 33 times, while four of his pupils — Josh Jeffries (2002), K.T. Stovall (2003), Jacque Roman (2008) and Jeremy Kimbrough (2012) — were named the Southern Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Most recently, his work with inside linebackers helped develop John Law and Eric Boggs into two of the best in school history. Both garnered multiple all-Sun Belt accolades, and Boggs finished his career as one of the country’s most well-rounded, productive defenders with career totals of 347 tackles, 12.5 sacks and eight interceptions.

Twelve players who Jones has coached at Appalachian State have gone on to play in the National Football League. During Jones’ three-year tenure as Appalachian State’s defensive coordinator, the Mountaineers led the Southern Conference in interceptions twice (2011 and 2012) and also topped the league in sacks (2011), red-zone defense (2011) and third-down conversion defense (2010).

One of the most popular and decorated players in University of Tennessee history, Jones was an all-American and two-time all-Southeastern Conference performer as a linebacker for the Volunteers from 1983-86. He is best known as the defensive leader of Tennessee’s 1985 squad, which won the Southeastern Conference championship and stunned No. 2-ranked Miami (Fla.), 35-7, in the 1986 Sugar Bowl. Jones’ fourth-quarter interception of Alabama’s Mike Shula to seal the Vols’ 16-14 regular season win over the Crimson Tide remains one of the most memorable moments of Tennessee’s run to the 1985 SEC title.

Jones graduated from Tennessee in 1988 and began his coaching career as an assistant under legendary head coach Johnny Majors at his alma mater in 1989. He went on to serve one-year stints with the Parma Panthers of the Italian American Football League (1990) and the University of Florida (1991) before a five-year tenure at Georgia Military College, where he served as defensive coordinator for four seasons.

One of 13 children in his family (six brothers and six sisters), Jones has a daughter, Brooke.

-Information and pictures courtesy of the Appalachian State Athletics Strategic Communications Department-

Comments

comments