Boone Roundball Classic Tips Off for the 18th Year, 156 Teams Expected to Compete

Published Friday, March 16, 2018 at 11:06 am

By Nathan Ham

The Boone Roundball Classic has been a staple of the High Country for basketball fans, entering its 18th year in existence this weekend. Games start on Friday evening and continue through Sunday evening in almost every available gym in Watauga County.

Age groups range from third grade up through high school varsity teams for both boys and girls.

For this year’s tournament, a total of 156 teams registered for the event.

A weekend pass from Friday through Sunday is $20. A weekend pass for Saturday and Sunday is $15. If you choose to attend just one day of the tournament, it is $5 for Friday, $10 for Saturday and $10 for Sunday. Children ages 5-12 get in for $10 and children ages five and under get in free.

The Boone Roundball Classic partners with numerous businesses every year as the influx of visitors need places to stay and restaurants to eat at. Several of the lodging and restaurant partners offer special discounts on hotel rooms and food for the visiting teams and families. The partners for this year’s tournament include Comfort Suites of Boone, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Sleep Inn, Foscoe Mountain Cabin Rentals, Holiday Inn Express, Super 8, Courtyard by Marriott, Come Back Shack, Chick-Fil-A, The TApp Room, Appalachian Mountain Brewery, The Rock Sports Bar & Grill, Troy’s 105 Diner, Lost Province Brewing Company, Burger King, Pepper’s Restaurant & Bar, Wendy’s, The Peddler Steakhouse, Little Caesars, Sweet Frog and Mast General Store.

For a complete schedule of games and locations, visit the Boone Roundball Classic website at www.booneroundball.com .

Tournament teams

3rd grade boys – Burke Heat, Pfafftown Badgers, CSB Select 2027, McDowell Titans, Pilot Press, High Country Hustle and Mitchell Mountaineers.

4th grade boys – Burke Heat, Davie Fastbreak, Stokes Flight, MCB, Pilot Press, Team FLY and Legacy Hoops.

4th grade girls – Ashe County Lightning, Pilot Press, Burke Jammers, Surry Stars and MCB.

5th grade boys (Division 1) – Davie Fastbreak, Team Loaded NC, Lake Norman Hornets, Foothills Fury, Attack 2025 Buzzard, Pilot Press and Burke Heat.

5th grade boys (Division 2) – Triad Hornets 2025, Carolina Express, Surry Stars, Grind Academy, Stokes Flight, MCB, CSB Select 2025, Carolina Falcons, Clemmons Wolfpack, Team Titans, Mountain Mayhem, Team Attack Badgers, Statesville Sonics and Team Titans Atkins.

5th grade girls – Pilot Press, Watauga Warriors, Burke Jammers, Forbush Streak and Tennessee Bash.

6th grade boys (Division 1) – Guard U, Charlotte Dragons, MCB, Attack 2024, Eagles and Tennessee Fastbreak.

6th grade boys (Division 2) – Pilot Predators, Burke Heat, Mitchell 6, Carroll County, N.E.T. Hawks, Statesville Sonics, MCB, Team Attack, Surry Stars, East Burke Cavs, West Wilkes Whirlies, Carolina Falcons, Davie Fastbreak and Team Loaded NC.

6th/7th grade girls – Ashe County Lightning, Watauga Warriors Wilson, Cardinal Heat, Watauga Warriors Jackson, Stokes Flight and MCB.

7th grade boys (Division 1) – Carolina Express, Pilot Press, CB Hoops, Attack 2023, Team FLY, Foothills Fury.

7th grade boys (Division 2) – Ashe County Lightning, Kernersville Contenders, Stokes Flight, Pilot Press, Watauga Storm, Cavaliers, Burke Heat, YVC-Elkin, Team Titans, Davie Fastbreak, Tennessee Thunder, Might Mountaineers, Marion Hurricanes, MCB and Team Loaded NC.

8th grade boys (Division 1) – Attack 2022, Team Attack, Statesville Sonics, Foothills Fury, Carolina Express, Morristown Thunder, Davie Fastbreak and Team Loaded NC.

8th grade boys (Division 2) – Surry Stars Gold, Might Mountaineers Black, Freedom Patriots, TLBA, Mt. Airy Bears, Carolina Falcons, Guard U, Triad Hornets 2022, Surry Stars Black and Mighty Mountaineers Gold.

8th grade girls (Division 1) – Lady Wildcats, Watauga Warriors, E3 Basketball and NC Team Xpress.

8th grade girls (Division 2) – Forbush Streak, Stokes Flight, Mitchell Lady Mountainnettes, Tennessee Bash, Forbush Streak 7th, Carolina Shockwave, MCB, Watauga Warriors, Surry Stars and Carolina Quest.

Junior Varsity boys – Stokes Flight Bowen, Team Loaded NC Griggs, Alexander Cougars, Attack 2021, SC Spartans, Team Flight Gray, East Tenn. Extreme, Davie Fastbreak, Stokes Flight Dudley, Watauga Storm, Team Loaded NC McBride, Foothills Legacy, Attack 2022, YVC-Elkin and Team Flight Red.

Varsity boys – Piedmont Pacers, Stokes Flight, Charlotte Nets, Mighty Mountaineers, Watauga Storm, Team All In, Team Flight and TLBA.

High school girls – East Tenn. Lady Extreme, Stokes Flight, MCB 9/10 and MCB 11/12

Comments

comments