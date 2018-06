Boone Equip Sports Teams Competing in Cal Ripkin Baseball League Tournament

Published Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 12:01 pm

By Nathan Ham

The next two weeks will be full of baseball action across North Carolina as the annual Cal Ripkin Baseball League Tournaments are underway.

The Boone Equip Sports 7U, 8U, 9U, 10U and 12U teams will all be in action. The 7U, 8U and 9U tournaments started started play on Wednesday with all three of the Boone Equip teams on the road while the 10U and 12U teams will begin play next Thursday, June 28, playing in Boone. The 10U team will play at the Appalachian State University softball field while the 12U team will play at the field at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.

The 8U Equip team already earned a victory in their first round game on Wednesday, blasting Hominy Valley by an 18-0 score.

Western Division tournament play will continue through Tuesday, July 3.

All championship rounds are best-of-3 series format.

Western Division Area 2, 7U Tournament Schedule

Location: Falls Creek Elementary School, East Bend

Game 1: Davidson County vs. Equip Sports (Friday, June 22, 6 p.m.)

Game 2: Davidson DYBA vs. East Rowan (Friday, June 22, 8 p.m.)

Game 3: Winner of game 1 vs. Winner of game 2 (Saturday, June 23, 10 a.m.)

Game 4: Loser of game 1 vs. Loser of game 2 (Saturday, June 23, 12 p.m.)

Game 5: Loser of game 3 vs. Loser of game 4 (Saturday, June 23, 2 p.m.)

Game 6: Winner of game 4 vs. Winner of game 5 (Sunday, June 24, 2 p.m.)

Game 7: Championship Round 1 – Winner of game 3 vs. Winner of game 6 (Sunday, June 24, 4 p.m.)

Game 8: Championship Round 2 – Rematch of game 7 (Monday, June 25, 6 p.m.)

Game 9 *IF NEEDED: Championship Round 3 – Rematch of game 8 (Monday, June 25, 8 p.m.)

Western Division Area 3, 8U Tournament Schedule

Location: North Buncombe Park, Weaverville

Game 1: Equip Sports 18, Hominy Valley 0 (Played on Wednesday, June 20)

Game 2: North Buncombe 12, Erwin 2 (Played on Wednesday, June 20)

Game 3: South Buncombe 9, Madison County 7 (Played on Wednesday, June 20)

Game 4: Upper Cleveland 23, McDowell 20 (Played on Wednesday, June 20)

Game 5: Fairview vs. Equip Sports (Thursday, June 21, 6 p.m., Field 1)

Game 6: Hominy Valley vs. Erwin (Thursday, June 21, 6 p.m., Field 2)

Game 7: Madison County vs. Winner of game 6 (Thursday, June 21, 7:30 p.m., Field 1)

Game 8: McDowell vs. Loser of game 6 (Thursday, June 21, 7:30 p.m., Field 2)

Game 9: Loser of game 6 vs. Loser of game 7 (Friday, June 22, 6 p.m., Field 2)

Game 10: Winner of game 7 vs. Winner of game 8 (Friday, June 22, 6 p.m., Field 1)

Game 11: Loser of game 8 vs. Winner of game 9 (Friday, June 22, 7:30 p.m., Field 2)

Game 12: North Buncombe vs. South Buncombe (Friday, June 22, 7:30 p.m., Field 1)

Game 13: Winner of game 5 vs. Upper Cleveland (Saturday, June 23, 9 a.m., Field 1)

Game 14: Loser of game 12 vs. Winner of game 10 (Saturday, June 23, 9 a.m., Field 2)

Game 15: Winner of game 11 vs. Loser of game 13 (Saturday, June 23, 11 a.m., Field 1)

Game 16: Winner of game 12 vs. Winner of game 13 (Sunday, June 24, 2 p.m., Field 1)

Game 17: Winner of game 14 vs. Winner of game 15 (Sunday, June 24, 2 p.m., Field 2)

Game 18: Loser of game 16 vs. Winner of game 17 (Sunday, June 24, 4 p.m., Field 1)

Game 19: Championship Round 1 – Winner of game 16 vs. Winner of game 18 (Monday, June 25, 6 p.m. Field 1)

Game 20: Championship Round 2 – Rematch of Game 19 (Monday, June 25, 7:30 p.m., Field 1)

Game 21* IF NEEDED: Championship Round 3 – Rematch of Game 20 (Tuesday, June 26, 6 p.m., Field 1)

Western Division Area 1, 9U Tournament Schedule

Location: Huffman Park, Hickory

Game 1: Equip Sports vs. North Buncombe (Thursday, June 21, 6 p.m., Field 1)

Game 2: Alexander vs. North Piedmont (Thursday, June 21, 7:30 p.m., Field 1)

Game 3: South Buncombe vs. Winner of game 1 (Friday, June 22, 6 p.m., Field 1)

Game 4: Winner of game 2 vs. Davidson DYBA (Friday, June 22, 7:30 p.m., Field 1)

Game 5: Loser of game 3 vs. Loser of game 2 (Saturday, June 23, 10 a.m., Field 1)

Game 6: Loser of game 4 vs. Loser of game 1 (Saturday, June 23, 10 a.m., Field 1)

Game 7: Winner of game 5 vs. Loser of game 6 (Saturday, June 23, 11:30 a.m., Field 1)

Game 8: Loser of game 5 vs. Winner of game 6 (Saturday, June 23, 11:30 a.m., Field 2)

Game 9: Winner of game 3 vs. Winner of game 4 (Saturday, June 23, 1 p.m., Field 1)

Game 10: Winner of game 7 vs. Winner of game 8 (Sunday, June 24, 10 a.m., Field 1)

Game 11: Loser of game 9 vs. Winner of game 10 (Sunday, June 24, 11:30 a.m. Field 1)

Game 12: Championship Round 1 – Winner of game 9 vs. Winner of game 11 (Monday, June 25, 6 p.m., Field 1)

Game 13: Championship Round 2 – Rematch of game 12 (Monday, June 25, 7:30 p.m., Field 1)

Game 14* IF NEEDED: Championship Round 3 – Rematch of game 13 (Tuesday, June 26, 6 p.m., Field 1)

Western Division Area 1, 10U Tournament Schedule

Location: Appalachian State University Softball Field, Boone

Game 1: Surry North vs. Caldwell (Thursday, June 28, 6 p.m.)

Game 2: Stewards of the Game vs. Yadkin (Thursday, June 28, 8 p.m.)

Game 3: Surry South vs. Hudson (Friday, June 29, 6 p.m.)

Game 4: Equip Sports vs. Alexander (Friday, June 29, 8 p.m.)

Game 5: Loser of game 1 vs. Loser of game 2 (Saturday, June 30, 1 p.m.)

Game 6: Loser of game 3 vs. Loser of game 4 (Saturday, June 30, 3 p.m.)

Game 7: Winner of game 1 vs. Winner of game 2 (Saturday, June 30, 9 a.m.)

Game 8: Winner of game 3 vs. Winner of game 4 (Saturday, June 30, 11 p.m.)

Game 9: Loser of game 6 vs. Winner of game 5 (Saturday, June 30, 5 p.m.)

Game 10: Loser of game 5 vs. Winner of game 6 (Saturday, June 30, 7 p.m.)

Game 11: Loser of game 8 vs. Winner of game 9 (Sunday, July 1, 3 p.m.)

Game 12: Winner of game 10 vs. Loser of game 7 (Sunday, July 1, 5 p.m.)

Game 13: Winner of game 7 vs. Winner of game 8 (Sunday, July 1, 1 p.m.)

Game 14: Winner of game 11 vs. Winner of game 12 (Sunday, July 1, 7 p.m.)

Game 15: Loser of game 14 vs. Winner of game 14 (Monday, July 2, 6 p.m.)

Game 16: Championship Round 1 – Winner of game 13 vs. Winner of game 15 (Monday, July 2, 8 p.m.)

Game 17: Championship Round 2 – Rematch of game 16 (Tuesday, July 3, 6 p.m.)

Game 18 * IF NEEDED: Championship Round 3 – Rematch of game 17 (Tuesday, July 3, 8 p.m.)

Western Division Area 1, 12 U Tournament Schedule

Location: Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, Boone

Game 1: Hudson vs. Equip Sports (Thursday, June 28, 4 p.m.)

Game 2: Hominy Valley vs. South Buncombe (Thursday, June 28, 6 p.m.)

Game 3: Caldwell vs. Yancey County (Friday, June 29, 4 p.m.)

Game 4: Erwin vs. Winner of game 1 (Friday, June 29, 6 p.m.)

Game 5: Winner of game 2 vs. Winner of game 3 (Saturday, June 30, 9 a.m.)

Game 6: Loser of game 1 vs. Loser of game 2 (Saturday, June 30, 11 a.m.)

Game 7: Loser of game 3 vs. Loser of game 4 (Saturday, June 30, 1 p.m.)

Game 8: Loser of game 5 vs. Loser of game 6 (Saturday, June 30, 3 p.m.)

Game 9: Winner of game 7 vs. Winner of game 8 (Sunday, July 1, 3 p.m.)

Game 10: Winner of game 6 vs. Loser of game 7 (Saturday, June 30, 5 p.m.)

Game 11: Winner of game 4 vs. Winner of game 5 (Sunday, July 1, 1 p.m.)

Game 12: Winner of game 10 vs. Winner of game 9 (Sunday, July 1, 5 p.m.)

Game 13: Loser of game 11 vs. Winner of game 12 (Monday, July 2, 4 p.m.)

Game 14: Championship Round 1 – Winner of game 11 vs. Winner of game 13 (Monday, July 2, 6 p.m.)

Game 15: Championship Round 2 – Rematch of game 14 (Tuesday, July 3, 4 p.m.)

Game 16 * IF NEEDED: Championship Round 3 – Rematch of game 15 (Tuesday, July 3, 6 p.m.)

