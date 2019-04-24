Bobby Cremins Announced As Keynote Speaker for 2019 Legends Gala

Published Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 2:34 pm

Hall of Fame coach Bobby Cremins will serve as the keynote speaker this summer when Appalachian State Athletics hosts the Legends Gala at Camp Yonahnoka for the third straight year.



Scheduled for Friday, June 21, at the breathtaking mountain resort located at The Eseeola Lodge at Linville Golf Club in Linville, N.C., the event will feature many legends with connections to Appalachian and the High Country.

A table of six sponsorship is $4,000, while individual seats for the event are $500. A table sponsorship includes six seats and a “legend” to host your table. Register online by visiting the Legends Gala page at alumni.appstate.edu. You can complete the online registration form or contact Virginia Falck in the Yosef Club office to register by phone at 828-262-3109 or by email at [email protected]



RSVPs are due June 1.



Lodging is available at The Eseeola Lodge by calling 828-733-4311. Another option is the Hampton Inn and Suites in Boone at 828-386-6464.



Following in the footsteps of previous keynote speakers Mack Brown and Joe Gibbs, Cremins is known for both his accomplishments as a college basketball coach, including a successful, career-igniting run at App State for six seasons from 1975-81, and his humor as a storyteller with deep ties to New York and the South.



Cremins led Appalachian State’s men to their first NCAA tournament appearance in 1979 and directed the Mountaineers to Southern Conference regular-season titles in 1978, 1979 and 1981. A three-time Southern Conference Coach of the Year, he went 100-70 overall and 51-31 in league play during his six seasons in Boone.



From there, he coached at Georgia Tech from 1981-2000 and led the Yellow Jackets to the Final Four in 1990, when he was named the Naismith College Coach of the Year. Cremins also coached at the College of Charleston from 2006-12 and retired with 579 career wins.



Last year, with App State alum and Clemson play-by-play voice Don Munson emceeing the event and Gibbs attending as the keynote speaker, a crowd of approximately 200 gathered in a picturesque setting with Grandfather Mountain and Linville Golf Club in the backdrop.



The 2018 event attracted many high-profile guests, including Gibbs, Brown, Cremins, Bob Griese (Super Bowl-winning quarterback), current NFL defensive back Doug Middleton, Jerry Moore (football coach), Dino Hackett (football), Larry Hand (football), Mary Jayne Harrelson Reeves (track & field), John Settle (football), Traci Blankenship Smith (volleyball player and coach) and John Weaver (track & field and cross country coach).

