Blowing Rock’s Colley, Tuxbury lower their legal PRs in Rotterdam Marathon

By David Rogers
Rotterdam, Netherlands — Even in elite distance running where the competing athletes are highly trained, different race patterns evolve. In the NN Rotterdam Marathon on April 16, two Blowing Rock-based ZAP Endurance team members used different approaches to recording new (legal) personal bests for the 26.2 miles distance.
Andrew Colley placed No. 16 out of 16,837 athletes of all ages and genders competing in the Rotterdam Marathon. In the Men’s Division, there were 12,980 runners.READ STORY HERE
