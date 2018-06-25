Baseball Tournament Weekend Update: Equip 7U, 8U, 9U Teams All Reach Championship Round

Published Monday, June 25, 2018 at 2:53 pm

By Nathan Ham

It was a great weekend of baseball for the Boone Equip 7U, 8U and 9U teams competing in the Cal Ripkin Baseball Tournament. All three teams still have championship aspirations going into Monday’s games.

The 7U team dropped a heartbreaker on Friday for Davidson County by an 11-10 score. Despite the loss, the team rallied back on Saturday to take a 14-1 win over Davidson DYBA. On Sunday, the 7U team opened the day with an 8-5 victory over Davidson County before falling to East Rowan by a 10-2 score in the fourth round.

The 9U team won a thriller on Friday, edging out South Buncombe by a 2-1 score. The 9U team kept the magic alive with another close win, this time escaping with a 12-11 win over Davidson DYBA in the third round.

As for the 8U team, the beat goes on as they blasted Upper Cleveland on Saturday, 23-2 and North Buncombe on Sunday, 17-0, to punch their ticket to the championship round. The 8U team has outscored its opponents 75-2 so far.

Championship games begin on Monday for all three teams. The 7U team will face East Rowan in a Best-of-3 series to win the title. Games will be played at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. today with a third game on Tuesday if needed.

The 8U team will put its unbeaten record on the line against South Buncombe in another Best-of-3 championship series. Monday’s games will be at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. with another game on Tuesday if needed.

For the 9U team, they received a bye on Sunday to rest up for Monday’s championship game against South Buncombe at 6:30 p.m.

