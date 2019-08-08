Appalachian State’s Fan Fest on Saturday to Run from 3-6 P.M.

Published Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 12:31 pm

Appalachian State Athletics will celebrate the beginning of the 2019-20 athletic calendar with Fan Fest, presented by Wake Forest Baptist Health, on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Kidd Brewer Stadium.



The event will run from 3-6 p.m. and include an open football practice (starting at 3 p.m.) as well as on-field activities and engagements post-practice with a variety of entertainment and local vendors.



The event will also allow fans to engage with the App State football team and other fall sports squads. Fans will have allotted time on the field from roughly 4-4:45 p.m. to interact with and collect autographs from their favorite student-athletes and coaches.

There will be free popcorn available to fans. Water and Gatorades will be available for purchase.



Due to construction and changes to parking lots on the Appalachian State campus, parking is first-come, first-serve, and fans are encouraged to park on campus in the Rivers Street Parking Deck or in downtown Boone. Additional visitor parking information and maps can be found at https://parking.appstate.edu/visitor-parking.

In 2018, App State’s fall teams achieved many milestones while proudly sporting the Black and Gold. Along with the football team winning the first Sun Belt Conference Championship Game and a fourth straight bowl game, the women’s cross country team captured its second Sun Belt championship and the volleyball team secured its first Sun Belt East Division title.



Don’t miss this opportunity to interact with your Mountaineers on Saturday.

Fan Fest schedule

3-4 p.m. — Open football practice

4-4:45 p.m. — Autographs with fall sports student-athletes on the field

4:45-5 p.m. — Performance by members of the Marching Mountaineers and App State cheerleaders

5-6 p.m. — Inflatables, interactive fall sports tables and games, plus more!

