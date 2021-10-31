Appalachian State Wins Homecoming Game, Rolling Past Louisiana-Monroe, 59-28

By Tim Gardner

Appalachian State made big plays on both offense and defense that resulted in a huge half-time lead and set the tone for a 59-28 homecoming rout of Sun Belt Conference foe Louisiana-Monroe Saturday before 29,321 fans at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone.

Quarterback Chase Brice threw four touchdown passes and Appalachian State’s defense forced five turnovers–four in the first half.

Brice completed 20-of-30 passes for 256 yards, all in the first half, as Appalachian State (6-2 over-all; 3-1 Sun Belt) soared to a 49-7 halftime cushion. Brice threw a pair of touchdown passes to Caleb Spurlin and one each to Corey Sutton and Malik Williams.

A 14-yard interception return for a touchdown by Steven Jones Jr. as the half ended, followed by Chandler Staton’s successful extra point finished that scoring run by the Mountaineers.

Appalachian State got first-half interceptions by Ryan Huff and Trey Cobb, who also made a fourth-down stop to create a turnover on downs and recovered an early fumble that was forced by fellow defender T.D. Roof.

Cobb finished with 12 tackles against the Warhawks (4-4 over-all, 2-3-Sun Belt. Roof made a career-high nine stops.

With this sixth victory, the Mountaineers are eligible to play in a bowl game. But they also remain in control of their destiny in the Sun Belt Conference’s East Division as they hope to return to the league’s championship game in what would be a rematch against the West Division’s Louisiana-Lafayette, who beat Appalachian State 41-14 earlier this season.

Since making the jump to the Major College’s Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level, Sun Belt East Division leader Appalachian State is now a perfect 7-for-7 in becoming bowl eligible.

After their first drive ended on a fourth-down stop in Louisiana-Monroe territory, the Mountaineers scored touchdowns on their next five possessions–two or which were set up by turnovers– to take a 34-0 lead midway through the second period.

Appalachian State’s defense forced two fumbles and intercepted three passes, while its offense totaled 521 yards.

Nate Noel had 132 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Mountaineers. Camerun Peoples added 82 yards rushing and scored a pair of touchdowns.

Thomas Hennigan made four catches to increase his career total to 212 catches. That surpasses Andrew Peacock for the most in Appalachian State history.

Staton kicked a 31-yard field goal for the Mountaineers to up his total to 56 career field goals. He is now the career leader for Made Field Goals in Mountaineer annals. He passed Bjorn Nittmo for the distinction.

Jiya Wright threw for 158 yards with a touchdown pass, while also suffering two interceptions for the War Hawks. He added 109 yards rushing on 20 carries, including an 18-yard touchdown run.

Appalachian State next plays at Arkansas State on Saturday, November6 in another Sun Belt Conference tilt.

Photo by Jonaton Auquallo

