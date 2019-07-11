Appalachian State University Fan Fest Set for August 10

Published Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 3:41 pm

Appalachian State Athletics will celebrate the beginning of the 2019-20 athletic calendar with Fan Fest, presented by Wake Forest Baptist Health, on Aug. 10 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

The event allows fans to meet the App State football team and all other fall sports squads. Fans will also have an allotted time to collect autographs from their favorite student-athletes and coaches.

In 2018, fall squads achieved many milestones while proudly sporting Black and Gold. Along with the football team winning the first Sun Belt Conference Championship Game, women’s cross country captured its second Sun Belt championship and the volleyball team secured its first Sun Belt East Division title.

A more detailed Fan Fest schedule will be provided at a later date.

Comments

comments