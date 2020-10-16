Appalachian State to Allow 2,100 Fans into Kidd Brewer Stadium for Next Thursday’s Game Against Arkansas State

Published Friday, October 16, 2020 at 4:47 pm

Beginning with Thursday’s home football game against Arkansas State (7:30 p.m., ESPN), App State is pleased to welcome a limited number of spectators to Kidd Brewer Stadium, while prioritizing the health and safety of our fans, student-athletes and staff.



With the implementation of Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 169, Phase 3 of North Carolina’s eased coronavirus restrictions allows for outdoor venues with 10,000 or more seats to operate at seven percent of seating capacity. This will allow for the welcoming of 2,100 fans to Kidd Brewer Stadium.



Priority for this limited number of spectators will be given to football student-athlete families, App State students and football season ticket holders. All 2,100 fans will be assigned a seat for the upcoming game, as the physical distance between seats will not allow for general admission seating. No tailgating will be permitted on the App State campus.



Tickets will be distributed according to the following breakdown:

App State football and visiting team families – 450

App State students (via ticket lottery) – 800

App State season ticket holders (allocated by Yosef Club rank) – 650

Other ticket allotments – 200

TOTAL – 2,100

Gates and Arrivals

Gates for Thursday’s game will open at 6 p.m. Guests will be advised of their gate and arrival time, staggered to provide the least amount of congregating as possible while entering Kidd Brewer Stadium. Markers will be placed six feet apart outside stadium entrances to ensure six feet of physical distancing while guests are in line to enter. Guests will not be allowed to re-enter the stadium if they leave prior to the conclusion of the game.



Safety Precautions and Requirements

All guests must follow the 3Ws — wear face coverings, wait to ensure six feet of physical distance and wash hands often or use hand sanitizer. Violation of physical distancing and/or face covering policies may warrant removal from the stadium.



University faculty, staff and students in attendance must complete the university’s COVID-19 Daily Health Check prior to entrance.



Pocket-size hand sanitizer bottles will be given away at the East and West gates, while additional hand sanitizer stations will be positioned in the Ricks Athletics Center and throughout the stadium concourses.



Restrooms will operate at a reduced capacity to maintain distance between guests. Water fountains will not be operational. Cleaning services will sanitize high-touch locations throughout the game. In addition to face coverings, some event staff will wear face shields and gloves.



App State’s clear bag policy will be in effect for all guests.



Student Ticket Lottery

App State students are vitally important to the game day atmosphere and the success of Mountaineer Football. App State Athletics, in collaboration with the Student Government Association, is implementing a student ticket lottery system on a game-by-game basis. Students are being sent an email from App State Athletics and must verify their student account to be eligible to enter the lottery. An email containing the admission ticket (for a specific seat) will be sent on Tuesday after 4 p.m. to those students who are randomly selected.



Student guest tickets will not be available during the 2020 season, and tickets awarded through the lottery are non-transferrable. Students awarded tickets will be assigned specific seats within student sections, and seating requests cannot be taken. Face coverings and six feet of physical distancing will be required at all times in Kidd Brewer Stadium.



Season Ticket Holders

The 650 seats for season ticket holders who have opted in for 2020 will be allocated based on Yosef Club rank. Additional details regarding ticket allocation and pick-up will be sent directly to season ticket holders in the coming days. Those who do not gain entry will also receive an email.



If you have additional questions about the allocation process, please email [email protected].



Parking

Parking lots for season ticket holders and suite guests who receive a ticket to the game will include several lots adjacent to Kidd Brewer Stadium. ADA parking will be available at the Hill Street lot. Lots will be open for those with Yosef Club parking permits by 5:30 p.m.



No tailgating will be permitted on the App State campus on game day. There will also be no Yosef Club pregame hospitality event or Mountaineer Walk.



Additional details regarding parking pass allocation and pick-up will be sent directly to season ticket holders in the coming days.



Concessions and Merchandise

Concessions will be available at two locations – one in the West Concourse and one in the East Concourse, and will be operated by App State Dining Services. One location in the South end zone concourse will serve alcohol to patrons 21 years or older, operated by Taft and Harding Entertainment.



The App State Bookstore will be selling merchandise from a location on the West Concourse ramp. An auxiliary location will be outside the West gate selling clear bags and face coverings.



All transactions will be credit/debit only, no cash. Concessions and merchandising personnel will be following appropriate COVID-19 safety protocols. During the 2020 season, a limited menu will be available at each concessions location, including hot dogs, popcorn, candy, nachos & cheese and bottled Pepsi products. Attendants will be stationed throughout each concourse to ensure concessions lines remain socially distanced throughout the game.



Team Safety Precautions

App State athletics teams follow NCAA and Sun Belt Conference COVID-19 safety standards, while current team testing protocols exceed the minimum NCAA and league standards. App State Football tests student-athletes and staff at least two times per week, and strength & conditioning workouts are conducted in small groups.