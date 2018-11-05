Appalachian State Men’s Basketball Tops Ferrum 97-44 in Exhibition

Published Monday, November 5, 2018 at 10:36 am

Appalachian State men’s basketball saw six players reach double figures in a 97-44 victory over Ferrum in an exhibition contest on Thursday evening inside the Holmes Center.

Justin Forrest led the way for the Mountaineers with a game-high 16 points and a game-high tying eight rebounds. Isaac Johnson tallied 12 points, four rebounds and four steals.

Bennett Holley had 11 points and six rebounds, Tyrell Johnson scored 11 points and added five rebounds and Ronshad Shabazz tallied 11 points to go along with four assists. Joseph Battle chipped in with 10 points for the Black and Gold.

App State closed the final seven minutes of the first half on a 22-7 run to turn a 28-21 lead into a 50-28 halftime advantage.

Midway through the second half, the Mountaineers scored 13 consecutive points to build a 81-38 edge and put the game away.

In all, the Black and Gold made 38 field goals and pulled down 54 rebounds in the win, 17 of which were offensive.

Nick Helton led the Panthers with 13 points, while Trey Barnhardt finished with eight.

Appalachian State will officially tip the 2018-19 season, presented by AutoStar Nissan, on Tuesday as it hosts Mars Hill in a 7 p.m. contest inside the Holmes Center.

