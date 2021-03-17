Appalachian State Head Coach Dustin Kerns Featured in Interview on the Jim Rome Show

Published Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 11:43 am

The excitement continues to build around Appalachian State University basketball with its first tournament appearance in two decades coming up on Thursday.

Basketball head coach Dustin Kerns was a guest on the Jim Rome Show on CBS Sports Tuesday talking about building a winning program at Appalachian State.

“App State has a great brand, we’re very successful in a lot of sports, especially football. Our football team has been in the top 25 the last three years, won six straight bowl games, so if we can win at football, why can’t we win at basketball,” Kerns said at the beginning of the interview with Jim Rome.

Watch the full interview segment below.