Appalachian State Falls on Late Field Goal to Miami Hurricanes, 25-23

By Tim Gardner

Freshman Andres Borregales kicked a go-ahead 43-yard field goal with 2:04 remaining to lift the No. 22 Miami Hurricanes to a 25-23 win over Appalachian State Saturday night.

The game was played before 45,877 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL and a ESPNU national television audience.

On fourth-and-6 at Appalachian State’s 47-yard line on the ensuing possession, Mountaineers quarterback Chase Brice’s pass was broken up by UM cornerback Tyrique Stevenson — his third pass breakup of the game. Miami took over with 55 seconds left and ran out the clock.

D’Eriq King threw for 200 yards and rushed for 74 for the Hurricanes (1-1), who snapped a three-game losing streak dating back to the 2020 season.

Cam’Ron Harris and Don Chaney Jr. each had rushing touchdowns for the Hurricanes. Chaney’s score came before he left the game with a right knee injury.

Harris, who finished with 91 yards on 18 carries, had runs of 15 and 13 yards to help Miami drive down the field for its go-ahead score. However, the drive stalled at the Appalachian State 26 after an incompletion by King and a short run. Borregales then split the uprights to provide the decisive tally.

He also made field goals of 27 and 38 yards.

The Mountaineers’ Caleb Spurlin blocked a 35-yard field goal attempt by Borregales.

Appalachian State (1-1) took a 23-22 lead with 5:48 left and drove to the Hurricanes 47 before facing a 4th-and-6 with just 1:05 remaining. But Tyrique Stevenson broke up a short pass to give the ball back to the Hurricanes.

Miami outgained Appalachian State in total yards, 382 to 326.

Borregales made the 38-yard field goal to give Miami a 22-17 lead with 9:15 to go.

Chase Brice and the Mountaineers responded on the ensuing drive as Brice found Malik Williams down the middle with a 41-yard pass for a first down at the Miami 9. Brice and Williams connected again on the next two plays, the latter a 3-yard touchdown. A 2-point conversion attempt failed as the Mountaineers clung to a 23-22 lead with 5:48 left.

The Mountaineers led 14-12 at the half. But Miami scored on its first possession of the third period with a 12-yard touchdown run by Harris for a 19-14 lead.

But Appalachian State answered by scoring on its first drive of the second half as well. Chandler Staton nailed a 22-yard field goal to slice Miami’s lead to 19-17.

Staton also kicked two extra points.

Chantz Williams tipped a pass on the Mountaineers’ second possession that Amari Carter came up with, giving the Hurricanes the ball at the 6-yard line. Chaney then scored on a 1-yard touchdown plunge to put Miami ahead 7-0.

The Mountaineers (1-1) tied the game at 7 on a 28-yard touchdown run by Camerun Peoples up the middle on 4th-and-2.

A poor snap on a punt led to a safety and a 9-7 lead for Miami.

Borregales hit a 27-yard field goal to extend the lead to 12-7.

But Appalachian State immediately responded with a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Jalen Virgil to give the Mountaineers their first lead at 14-12.

The Mountaineers will next play in-state North Carolina rival Elon, Saturday, September 18. The game will kickoff at 3:30 in Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone.

For complete game statistics and related game details, log onto: https://appstatesports.com/documents/2021/9/11/APP02.PDF

