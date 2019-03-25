Appalachian State Athletics to Celebrate Mountaineer Day on March 30

Published Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10:44 am

Appalachian State is excited to welcome fans, friends and alums to Boone for Mountaineer Day on Saturday, March 30.



The day will get started early with a 10 a.m. football scrimmage at Kidd Brewer Stadium, open to the public. With heavy construction in and around the stadium, fans are encouraged to park at the Rivers Street Parking Deck or Peacock Lot. The Shelco East Gate will open at 9:15 a.m. West gates, clubs and suites will not be available for the scrimmage.



Limited concessions will be available on the east side of the stadium, as well as restrooms.



Fans will have the opportunity to meet and greet with the football team – winners of three straight Sun Belt Conference Championships and four straight bowl games – at the conclusion of the approximately two-hour-long scrimmage.



In the event of inclement weather, the scrimmage will be closed to the public as the team moves indoors. App State Athletics will communicate any cancelations at least 24 hours prior to the event.



The Mountaineers host Sun Belt rival Texas State in baseball at 1 p.m. that day, as well as league foe South Alabama in softball at 2 p.m. If the women’s basketball team defeats Marshall in their second-round WBI matchup Monday, there is a chance of hosting a third-round WBI game on the evening of Saturday, March 30.



For the latest news and information, stay tuned to appstatesports.com and the @AppStateSports channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



Mountaineer Day – Saturday, March 30

10 a.m. – Open football scrimmage (Kidd Brewer Stadium)

1 p.m. – Baseball vs. Texas State (Smith Stadium)

2 p.m. – Softball vs. South Alabama (Sywassink/Lloyd Family Stadium)

Evening – Potential women’s basketball WBI third-round game

Comments

comments