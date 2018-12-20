Appalachian State Announces 2019 Football Tickets Are Now on Sale

Published Thursday, December 20, 2018 at 4:31 pm

The Appalachian State Mountaineers have wrapped up yet another championship campaign with an 11-2 record, a victory in the inaugural Sun Belt Championship Game (30-19 over Louisiana) and a fourth straight bowl win (45-13 over Middle Tennessee in the New Orleans Bowl).



New head coach Eliah Drinkwitz will lead the Mountaineers into the 2019 season starting Aug. 31 vs. East Tennessee State, and fans can renew their season tickets starting today to not miss a moment of the action at Kidd Brewer Stadium.



To renew your season tickets and Yosef Club membership or purchase new seats for the 2019 season, click here. Customized renewal packets, as well as club and suite payment forms, will be mailed in January. The deadline to renew season tickets for the coming season is April 30, 2019.



With a small senior class in 2018, App State is expected to return the majority of its starters and top playmakers from this year’s remarkable group that rolled through the Sun Belt with a 7-1 record, nearly defeated Penn State in Happy Valley in an overtime thriller, earned an AP Top 25 ranking for the first time and became the first team to win four straight bowl games in as many years after transitioning to the FBS level.



2019 Schedule

The Mountaineers have back-to-back home games vs. ETSU (Aug. 31) and Charlotte (Sept. 7) at The Rock to open the 2019 season. Visits to the ACC’s North Carolina Tar Heels (Sept. 21) and the SEC’s South Carolina Gamecocks (Nov. 9) make up the remainder of the exciting nonconference slate.



Sun Belt home games include Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, ULM and Texas State, while App will travel to Georgia State, Louisiana, South Alabama and Troy in league play. The 2019 Sun Belt Championship Game between the winners of the East and West divisions will be played Dec. 7, 2019, at the site of the division winner with the best league record. The complete Sun Belt schedule, with dates, will be announced in the spring.



Ticket Prices

Season tickets for the 2019 slate at Kidd Brewer Stadium cost $210 for adults and $175 for current Appalachian faculty/staff, senior citizens (ages 60+ — two per account) and youth (ages 3-12). Season tickets cost $380 in the Gold section and $300 in the East VIP section. A payment plan is available for season tickets (payments can be made December 2018 – May 2019).



Yosef Club contribution requirements based on seat location for 2019 remain unchanged from the 2018 season.

The price of season tickets represents a savings of 13 percent for adults and 27 percent for App State faculty/staff, senior citizens and youth off the cost of buying tickets for all six games individually.



Payment plans are available for season ticket purchases.

How to Purchase



Fans interested in purchasing new football season tickets and joining the Yosef Club can do so online here, by phone at 828-262-2079 or in person at the App State athletics ticket office, located at the Holmes Center. Individual and away game tickets, if available, will go on sale at a later date.



Stay tuned to appstatesports.com for more information or contact the Appalachian State athletics ticket office at 828-262-2079 with any questions. Normal office hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but the office will be closed Dec. 24-Jan. 1.





2019 SEASON TICKETS Type Ticket Cost Savings from Game-By-Game Purchases Regular Adult $210 13% Current Appalachian State Faculty/Staff (Limit 2) $175 27% Senior Citizen (Ages 60+ — limit 2 per account) $175 27% Youth (Ages 3-12) $175 27% Gold

Available to Yosef Club members at Golden Mountaineer level ($1,500 annual donation) $380 N/A East VIP

Available to Yosef Club members at Chancellor’s level ($1,000 annual donation) $300 N/A Includes all applicable taxes

Does not include $15 processing/handling fee (per transaction)

Payment plan is available for season tickets (payments can be made December 2018 – May 2019)

