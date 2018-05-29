Appalachian Mountain Brewery Summer Adult Soccer League Registration Underway

Published Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 1:28 pm

Just because you aren’t playing in this summer’s World Cup doesn’t mean that you can’t have a great time with your friends and represent your soccer team this summer! High Country Soccer Adult League, in partnership with Appalachian Mountain Brewery (AMB), is proud to announce that it will be adding an Over 30 division to the AMB Summer Adult League.

High Country Soccer Association is excited to offer the new division, in addition to the existing Gold and Silver divisions, as the Summer Adult League continues to grow. The skill levels of the players in the AMB Summer Adult League range from recreational players (Over 30 Division/Silver Division) to highly competitive and former collegiate players (Gold Division). HCSA currently serves more than 300 adult soccer players (in addition to offering youth training) in the NC High Country. The Boone-based soccer club is always searching for new ways to continue building the local soccer community to include all players and skill levels.

“We are truly excited that we are able to offer the Over 30 division this summer,” says Will Voss, Technical Director and Adult League Director at HCSA. This is something that the local soccer community has been increasingly interested in, and I think that this will be a great opportunity for HCSA and the community to continue to grow together,”

The AMB Summer Adult League is a fun way to stay active and knock a little rust off before the AMB Fall Adult Premier League. The summer adult league is a 5v5 league (four field players and one goalkeeper) that plays on smaller fields allowing players to stay more involved in the game. Each team is comprised of 5-10 players. If you don’t have a team, visit the HCSA website at www.hcsoccer.com and sign up as a free agent to be placed on an existing team at your requested level of play.

The registration deadline for the AMB Summer Adult League is June 15, and the season runs from June 18 to mid-August. Each team will play a minimum of eight games throughout the summer, up to two games per week, and the fee is $400 per team. Team captains are responsible for registering his/her team at hcsoccer.com, as well as turning in the registration fee and team roster at the AMB League Social before the season begins. The dates for the AMB Adult League Social will be posted on the HCSA website and Facebook page soon.

For more information about any HCSA Adult Soccer options, visit www.hcsoccer.com or check out the Facebook page HC Soccer Adult League.

Comments

comments