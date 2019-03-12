Appalachian Mountain Brewery Spring Adult Premier Soccer League Begins March 17

Published Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 10:34 am

High Country Soccer Adult League, in partnership with Appalachian Mountain Brewery (AMB), is excited to offer the AMB Spring Adult Premier Soccer League. The AMB Premier League offers is a fun way to stay active and kick the ball around a little while offering three levels of league play; Bronze, Silver and Gold. The skill levels of the players in the AMB Premier League range from recreational players (Bronze) to highly competitive and former collegiate players (Gold Division). HCSA currently serves more than 300 adult soccer players (in addition to offering youth training) in the NC High Country. The Boone-based soccer club is always searching for new ways to continue building the local soccer community to include all players and skill levels.

The AMB Premier League is a 7v7 league played on half of a regulation soccer field going across the field. Each team is comprised of 7-12 players. If you don’t have a team, visit the HCSA website at www.hcsoccer.com and sign up as a free agent to be placed on an existing team at your requested level of play.

The registration deadline for the AMB Premier League is March 14, and the season runs from March 17 to early June. Each team will play a minimum of eight league games with each league having a playoffformat based off the number of teams in the league. Team captains are responsible for registering his/her team at hcsoccer.com, as well as turning in the registration fee and team roster at the AMB League Social before the season begins. The price is $55 per player and each player must pay before they are allowed to play.

For more information about any HCSA Adult Soccer options, visit www.hcsoccer.com or check out the Facebook page @HC Soccer Adult League.

Appalachian Mountain Brewery Premier League

Online Registration: By March 14 at www.hcsoccer.com

Check-in: March 14 at AMB, 163 Boone Creek Drive, Boone (check website)

Team Fee: $55 per player

AMB Adult Season: March 17 – early June

Fields: Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex, Boone

High Country Soccer Association is now accepting registrations for U6-U10 Spring Academy and U9-U5 Spring Challenge youth programs. For more information or to register your child in HCSA Academy or Challenge Soccer, please visit www.hcsoccer.com or call 828-386-1215.

