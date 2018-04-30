App State’s Offensive Lineman Colby Gossett Drafted By Minnesota Vikings

Published Monday, April 30, 2018 at 8:12 am

The Minnesota Vikings made history by picking Appalachian State University offensive lineman Colby Gossett in the sixth round of the National Football League (NFL) Draft on Saturday, April 28.

The 6-foot-5, 311-pound Gossett, a Cumming, GA native, became the first offensive guard from the Sun Belt Conference to ever be selected. He played right guard for most of his college career, helping the Mountaineers rank in the top 20 nationally in sacks allowed and the top 25 in rushing yards per game in each of his four seasons as a starter.

Gossett capped his App State career with 46 consecutive starts before appearing at both the prestigious Reese’s Senior Bowl in January and the NFL Scouting Combine a month later. Taken with the 213th overall pick, Gossett joins Daniel Kilgore (2011) and Derrick Graham (1990) on Appalachian’s list of drafted offensive linemen in the last 30 years.

In addition to Gossett and Kilgore (Miami Dolphins), Kendall Lamm (Houston Texans) and Parker Collins (Pittsburgh Steelers) are currently with NFL franchises to give the league four offensive linemen from a program known for its physicality, run production and pass protection.

The Mountaineers went 36-10 with Gossett as a starter, and he made the All-Sun Belt first team in back-to-back years as App State secured a conference title and won its bowl game in both 2016 and 2017. As a senior, he had a team-leading 76 knockdown blocks and gave up no sacks for a balanced offense that ranked No. 2 nationally in fewest sacks allowed and No. 22 nationally with 223.6 rushing yards per game.

The Vikings’ coaching staff includes defensive coordinator George Edwards, who served as an App State assistant from 1992-95.

-Information courtesy of Appalachian State Athletics Strategic Communications Department-

Comments

comments