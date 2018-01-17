App State’s Gossett to Play in Senior Bowl

Published Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 2:09 pm

BOONE— Appalachian State University offensive lineman Colby Gossett has accepted an invitation to play in the prestigious Senior Bowl January 27 in Mobile, AL.



The Reese’s Senior Bowl will be held at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, where Gossett’s illustrious App State career ended with a 34-0 victory against Toledo in the Dollar General Bowl on Dec. 23. The postseason all-star game will be shown on the NFL Network at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) on the last Saturday in January.



Last year, 85 players from the Senior Bowl were drafted by National Football League (NFL) teams. The 6-foot-6, 320-poundGossett joins receiver Brian Quick, who was a second-round draft pick in 2012, and receiver Dexter Jackson, who was a second-round pick in 2008, as App State players to participate in the Senior Bowl.



Ranked in the preseason as the No. 2 draft-eligible prospect in the Sun Belt Conference by SouthernPigskin.com, Gossett played right guard for the Mountaineers and finished his college career with 46 consecutive starts. He made the All-Sun Belt first team in each of his last two seasons and led App State in 2017 with 76 knockdown blocks, including 21 pancakes.



Gossett played alongside right tackle and fellow senior Beau Nunn on an offensive line that allowed only eight sacks in 2017 (No. 2 among FBS teams) and helped the Mountaineers rush for more than 300 yards in each of their last three games. App State ranked in the top 20 nationally in sacks allowed and the top 25 in rushing yards per game in each of Gossett’s four seasons as a starter.

Gossett is one of four Sun Belt players who have officially accepted invitations. The others are Troy quarterback Brandon Silvers, South Alabama safety Jeremy Reaves and Georgia State cornerback Chandon Sullivan.

-Information provided by Appalachian State Athletics Strategic Communications Department-

