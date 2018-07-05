App State’s Chelsey Hargrave Nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

Published Thursday, July 5, 2018 at 3:41 pm

Appalachian State women’s track & field student-athlete Chelsey Hargrave has been nominated for the 2018 NCAA Woman of the Year award.



Established in 1991 and now in its 28th year, the NCAA Woman of the Year award honors graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.



Hargrave was the 2018 Sun Belt outdoor champion in the long jump after leaping to a personal-best 20-1.75 (6.14m), which ranks her third in the event in program history. She was a member of the 4×100-meter relay team that finished sixth at the Sun Belt Championships in 46.51 seconds. She also competed at the NCAA East Preliminary Round for the second straight year.



During the indoor season, Hargrave earned second-team All-Sun Belt honors with a second-place finish in the long jump, covering 19-3.25 (5.87m). She also finished third in the triple jump at the conference meet, with a mark of 40-9.25 (12.43m).



Earlier in the indoor season, Hargrave won the long jump at the Thundering Herd Invitational with an indoor PR mark of 19-10.25 (6.05m) that ranks her fourth in program history in the indoor long jump.



The health promotion major has represented the Mountaineers in the community. Throughout the season, Hargrave has taken part in Operation Christmas Child, Laps for APPS, Yosef hospitality, while working on a soap and shampoo drive and volunteering as a server for a Thanksgiving meal at Valley Crucis Elementary.

The Sun Belt Conference will assess each institutional nominee’s eligibility and select up to two conference nominees. All conference nominees are forwarded to the Woman of the Year selection committee, which chooses the top 30 honorees – 10 from each division.

From the top 30, the selection committee determines the top three nominees from each division and announces the top nine finalists in September. The NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics then chooses from among those nine to determine the 2018 NCAA Woman of the Year.

All 30 NCAA Woman of the Year honorees will be recognized, and the 2018 NCAA Woman of the Year announced, at an awards dinner in Indianapolis on October 28.

Comments

comments