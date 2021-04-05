App State’s 2021 Homecoming Football Game Set for Oct. 30 Against Louisiana-Monroe

Published Monday, April 5, 2021 at 4:17 pm

App State will welcome alumni and fans back to Boone this fall for its annual Homecoming football game, set for Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.



Kickoff for the Mountaineers’ Sun Belt Conference game against ULM is slated for 3:30 p.m., subject to change for national television.



Activities for students and alumni can be found at homecoming.appstate.edu in the coming months.



App State Athletics will also hold its annual football alumni reunion that weekend. More information will be provided directly to football alumni. If you are a former player or staff member of the football program and would like to give your updated contact information to the Mountaineers Athletic Fund staff, please email [email protected] or call 828-262-3108.



App State football season ticket renewals are being accepted through the deadline of April 30. New season tickets will go on sale after that. Please visit the ticket office home page for more information.



2021 football single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.



Designations for Family Weekend and other home game promotions and celebrations will be announced in the coming weeks.