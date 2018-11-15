App State Women’s Basketball Welcomes UNCG in Home Opener Thursday Night at 6:30

Published Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 9:24 am

Appalachian State University women’s basketball (0-2) seeks its first win of the season on Thursday in the home opener against UNCG at 6:30 p.m. in the Holmes Center.

About the Mountaineers

Last Time Out

App is coming off a tough two-game weekend, as it faced a pair of WNIT opponents from 2017-18 in UAB and Georgia Tech. Following a setback to the Blazers in the season opener, the Black and Gold gave GT fits despite a 71-53 defeat. Appalachian at one point took a 33-32 lead late in the second half and later tied up the game in the third period, 42-42. But the Yellow Jackets turned App State turnovers into transition points to pull away for the win. Pre Stanley and Tierra Wilson led the team in scoring with 13 points. Wilson posted an efficient 4-of-6 shooting from the floor with three trifectas. Bayley Plummer collected a game-high 15 rebounds, which was the ninth time in her career she posted at least 15 off the glass.

Home Openers

Appalachian is 24-12 all-time in home openers since 1981-1982. The Mountaineers’ last victory coming in the home opener was an 82-72 victory over UNCW in the 2014-15 campaign.

What to Watch For

• Tierra Wilson is leading the team averaging 14.0 points per game coming off the bench, including an efficient 4-of-6 showing against Georgia Tech on Sunday. See if the sophomore can continue her solid play off the bench.

• UNCG is 14th in the nation in offensive rebounds per game, averaging 23.5 through the first two games. Watch if App can control the glass against the Spartans.

• Appalachian is shooting 77 percent from the line in the first two games of the season, which is 59th in the nation. The Mountaineers averaged 18 free throws per game at home last season. See if the Black and Gold can get to the line against UNCG.

• App State is 4-2 against the SoCon since joining the Sun Belt in 2014-15. In those four wins, App is averaging 77 points. Anticipate on the Black and Gold offense to get it going after turning in just 57 points over the first two contests of the season.

• In the Spartans setback to Georgia State, the Panthers got off to a strong start shooting 51 percent in the first half (37 percent in 2nd half). Watch if the Mountaineers can get off to a solid start to the game.

Scouting UNCG

• The Spartans are led by third-year head coach Trina Patterson.

• Nadie Soliman leads the team in scoring (28.0 ppg), while Te’Ja Twitty is pulling down a team-high 9.5 rpg.

• Soliman is eighth in the nation in scoring.

• UNCG is also 14th in the country in offensive rebounds per contest.

• UNCG is 1-1 through its first two games with a setback against Georgia State (70-63) and a 92-23 win over Pfeiffer.

• The Spartans were picked to finish 4th in the SoCon. Both Soliman and Twitty were preseason all-conference selection.

• UNCG is averaging 70 possessions per game.

Series History

App State and UNCG are squaring off for the first time since 2013-14. The Mountaineers are 33-28 all-time in the series and have won the past 10 matchups dating back to 2009-10. Appalachian is 16-9 all-time at home against the Spartans.

What’s Next

Appalachian has another quick turnaround on Saturday when it travels to Davidson for a 7 p.m. contest.

Comments

comments