App State Wins Thriller Over Rival Georgia Southern During Three-Game Hoops Homestand

Appalachian State was able to win just one of their three home games in the last five games, but it was certainly a game to remember on Saturday for App State fans who might have wanted to get a little revenge on Georgia Southern.

Junior guard Justin Forrest poured in 25 points, including the game-winning three-point basket with less than a second left on the clock. Trailing by two points, Forrest proved to be too clutch for Georgia Southern as he nailed a step-back three-pointer to give the Mountaineers a 74-72 win. The play also appeared on ESPN’s Top Plays countdown.

App State trailed by 10 points at halftime but was able to rally back and get the team’s third Sun Belt Conference victory of the young season.

O’Showen Williams added 20 points in the win, Kendall Lewis had 11 points and Isaac Johnson scored eight points to go with seven rebounds.

Unfortunately for the black and gold, the other two conference games during the homestand did not go their way. Georgia State earned a 69-60 win on Thursday and Louisiana beat App by an 81-73 score on Monday.

The Mountaineers will go back on the road for two games in Texas to close out the week. Appalachian will be at UT-Arlington on Thursday with tip-off scheduled for 8 p.m. and will then travel to Texas State on Saturday for a 5 p.m. game. The Mountaineers have a 9-7 overall record and a 3-2 mark in the Sun Belt Conference.

Looking Ahead

After this week, Appalachian State will have 13 regular-season games and the Sun Belt Conference Tournament left to play.

January 16 – HOME vs. Arkansas State (Boy Scout Night)

January 18 – HOME vs. Little Rock (BOGO Ticket Night)

January 25 – @ Coastal Carolina

January 30 – @ Arkansas State

February 1 – @ Little Rock

February 6 – HOME vs. UT-Arlington (RHA Night)

February 8 – HOME vs. Texas State (Youth Basketball Day)

February 13 – @ Georgia State

February 15 – @ Georgia Southern

February 20 – HOME vs. South Alabama (Heroes Night, free admission for first responders and military)

February 22 – HOME vs. Troy (100th Anniversary Celebration)

February 29 – HOME vs. Coastal Carolina (Senior Day and BOGO Ticket Day)

March 3 – @ UL-Monroe

March 7-15 – Sun Belt Tournament

