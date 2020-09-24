App State Will Have More Fans in the Stands for Saturday’s Game Against Campbell

Published Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 12:45 pm

By Nathan Ham

Appalachian State will try to bounce back from its first loss of the season on Saturday when the Mountaineers host Campbell University at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

One change for this home game will be a small increase in the number of fans allowed inside the stadium.

Last week, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services notified universities that up to 350 family members (a maximum of two per student-athlete) can attend college sporting events.

For this Saturday’s game against Campbell at Kidd Brewer Stadium, App State is inviting up to 300 family members of App State student-athletes and up to 50 Campbell student-athlete family members. All family members must follow the 3Ws of Wash, Wear and Wait, ensure social distancing between groups of families, and wear face coverings.

With the recent announcement from Governor Roy Cooper that outdoor venues with 10,000 or more seats can allow seven percent capacity starting Oct. 2, App State is working on spectator plans for future home football games. Priority for this limited number of spectators will be given to football student-athlete families, App State students and season ticket holders.

Additional details will be released soon.

As for this week’s game, it will be the third matchup between App State and the Campbell Camels. Appalachian beat Campbell 20-6 in 1931 and 66-0 in 2014 in the previous two contests. This is the final non-conference game for the Mountaineers in 2020.

Campbell is led by head coach Mike Minter, who is in his eighth year as the Camels head coach. The former Carolina Panther standout has compiled a 36-44 record during his coaching career.

Kickoff from Kidd Brewer Stadium will be at noon. The game will be televised on ESPN-Plus with play-by-play commentary coming from Harrison Battle and analysis provided by Stan Lewter. If you can’t watch the game, Adam Witten, Avery Hall and David Ware have you covered on the radio with the Appalachian Sports Network. The game will air live on 97.3 FM (North Wilkesboro), 600 AM (Winston-Salem), 1270 AM (Gastonia/Charlotte) and 1450 AM (Hendersonville).