App State vs. South Carolina on November 9th To Kick Off at 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Published Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:17 am

App State’s game at South Carolina, a Nov. 9 nonconference matchup that follows this Thursday’s Sun Belt Conference showdown with Georgia Southern, now has a kickoff time and network designation.



The Mountaineers will face the Gamecocks at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

App State (7-0, 4-0) takes a No. 20 national ranking into this week’s Halloween night home game against Georgia Southern (4-3, 2-1). South Carolina (3-5) plays host to Vanderbilt on Saturday before welcoming the Mountaineers to Williams-Brice Stadium the following weekend.



It will mark App State’s third straight nationally televised game and the 10th all-time meeting with South Carolina. The programs last met in 1988, and the Mountaineers’ lone win in the series was a 39-34 road victory in 1975.

