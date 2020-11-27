App State-Troy Football Game this Saturday Switches to 3:30 p.m. Kickoff on ESPN2

Published Friday, November 27, 2020 at 12:37 pm

App State’s home football game against Troy on Saturday will now have a kickoff time of 3:30 p.m. and be shown on ESPN2. Kickoff was previously scheduled for 8 p.m. on ESPNU.

It’s the sixth nationally televised game of 2020 for the Mountaineers, who have a seventh scheduled next Friday for the Dec. 4 visit from Louisiana.

With the continued implementation of Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 169, Phase 3 of North Carolina’s coronavirus restrictions allows for outdoor venues with 10,000 or more seats to operate at seven percent of seating capacity. With the addition of the club and loge seats in the new north end zone facility that debuted earlier this month, this will allow for the welcoming of 2,170 fans to Kidd Brewer Stadium on Saturday.



Priority for this limited number of spectators is being given to football student-athlete families, App State students and football season ticket holders. All 2,170 fans are being assigned a seat for the upcoming game, as the physical distance between seats will not allow for general admission seating. No tailgating will be permitted on the App State campus.



Tickets are being distributed according to the following breakdown:

App State football and visiting team families – 450

App State students (via ticket lottery) – 800

App State season ticket holders (allocated by Yosef Club rank) and others – 790

Additional tickets available for a random drawing for season ticket holders who did not gain entry above – 130

TOTAL – 2,170

Gates and Arrivals

Gates for Saturday’s game will open at 2 p.m. Guests will be advised of their gate and arrival time, staggered to provide the least amount of congregating as possible while entering Kidd Brewer Stadium. Markers will be placed six feet apart outside stadium entrances to ensure six feet of physical distancing while guests are in line to enter. Guests will not be allowed to re-enter the stadium if they leave prior to the conclusion of the game.



Safety Precautions and Requirements

All guests must follow the 3Ws — wear face coverings, wait to ensure six feet of physical distance and wash hands often or use hand sanitizer. Violation of physical distancing and/or face covering policies may warrant removal from the stadium.



University faculty, staff and students in attendance must complete the university’s COVID-19 Daily Health Check prior to entrance.



Pocket-size hand sanitizer bottles will be given away at the East and West gates, while additional hand sanitizer stations will be positioned in the Ricks Athletics Center and throughout the stadium concourses.



Restrooms will operate at a reduced capacity to maintain distance between guests. Water fountains will not be operational. Cleaning services will sanitize high-touch locations throughout the game. In addition to face coverings, some event staff will wear face shields and gloves.



App State’s clear bag policy will be in effect for all guests.



Student Ticket Lottery

App State students are vitally important to the game day atmosphere and the success of Mountaineer Football. App State Athletics, in collaboration with the Student Government Association, has been implementing a student ticket lottery system on a game-by-game basis. Students have been sent an email from App State Athletics and had to verify their student account to be eligible to enter the lottery. Students are alerted via an email containing the admission ticket (for a specific seat).



Student guest tickets are not available during the 2020 season, and tickets awarded through the lottery are non-transferrable. Students awarded tickets are being assigned specific seats within student sections, and seating requests cannot be taken. Face coverings and six feet of physical distancing will be required at all times in Kidd Brewer Stadium.



Season Ticket Holders

The 790 seats for season ticket holders who have opted in for 2020 are being allocated based on Yosef Club rank. Additional details regarding ticket allocation and pick-up are being sent directly to season ticket holders. Those who do not gain entry are also receiving emails. Starting with the Nov. 14 game and continuing with this weekend’s game, 130 reserved tickets have been made available for a random drawing for those season ticket holders who do not gain entry by rank.



If you have additional questions about the allocation process, please email [email protected].



Parking

Parking lots for season ticket holders and suite guests who receive a ticket to the game include several lots adjacent to Kidd Brewer Stadium. Lots will be open for those with Yosef Club parking permits by 1:30 p.m.

Those needing ADA parking can drive toward the stadium, accessing Stadium Drive from Rivers Street, and a parking attendant will direct drivers with a valid tag to an ADA location close to the stadium.

No tailgating will be permitted on the App State campus on game day. There will also be no Yosef Club pregame hospitality event or Mountaineer Walk.



Additional details regarding parking pass allocation and pick-up is being sent directly to season ticket holders.



Concessions and Merchandise

Concessions are available at three locations – one in the West Concourse, one in the East Concourse and one in the new North End Zone, and will be operated by App State Dining Services. One location in the South End Zone Concourse serves alcohol to patrons 21 years or older, operated by Taft and Harding Entertainment.



The App State Bookstore is selling merchandise from a location on the West Concourse ramp.



All transactions are credit/debit only, no cash. Concessions and merchandising personnel follow appropriate COVID-19 safety protocols. During the 2020 season, a limited menu is available at each concessions location, including hot dogs, popcorn, candy, nachos & cheese and bottled Pepsi products. Attendants are stationed throughout each concourse to ensure concessions lines remain socially distanced throughout the game.



Team Safety Precautions

App State athletics teams follow NCAA and Sun Belt Conference COVID-19 safety standards, while current team testing protocols exceed the minimum NCAA and league standards. App State Football tests student-athletes and staff at least two times per week, and strength & conditioning workouts are conducted in small groups.