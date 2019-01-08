App State Tops Among Others Receiving Votes In Final AP Poll

Published Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 10:05 am

Appalachian State was first in the others receiving votes category, totaling the 26th-most voting points in the nation, in the final AP Top 25 of the 2018 college football season.

The final media poll was released early Tuesday morning, following Clemson’s win against Alabama in the national championship game. App State posted the highest AP poll finish in school and Sun Belt Conference history.



The Mountaineers, who went 11-2 with victories in the Sun Belt Championship Game and the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, had 96 voting points in the final poll. Iowa rounded out the Top 25 with 120 voting points, and App State had the most remaining voting points among a group that also included Stanford (52), Mississippi State (45), Utah (43), UAB (32), Iowa State (26), Auburn (15), Oregon (11), Missouri (10), Troy (6), Georgia Southern (6), Oklahoma State (3), Wisconsin (2) and NC State (2).



On Dec. 15, roughly two months after becoming just the second Sun Belt football team to earn a Top 25 ranking, ­Appalachian won 45-13 against Middle Tennessee in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. That made App State the only FBS program with no losses in at least four bowl appearances, and it has accomplished that feat in just four postseason-eligible seasons.



The Mountaineers have won three straight Sun Belt titles and posted the nation’s fifth-best winning percentage in the last four seasons. They won three consecutive FCS national championships from 2005-07.

