App State to Host 2020 Sun Belt Volleyball Championship

Published Friday, June 7, 2019 at 3:40 pm

Appalachian State has been selected to host the 2020 Sun Belt Volleyball Championship, the league announced Friday.

This marks the first time the Mountaineer volleyball program will host the Sun Belt Championship since joining the league. The tournament will take place in the Holmes Center.

“We are excited to have been chosen to host the 2020 Sun Belt Volleyball Championship,” said head coach Matt Ginipro . “While they are focused on the upcoming 2019 season, I know our players will be fired up for the opportunity to play for a conference title in Boone next year. It will be a great experience for the App Nation.”

App State most recently hosted the 2018 Sun Belt Football Championship game and the 2017 Sun Belt Cross Country Championships. The Black and Gold will also host the 2019 Sun Belt Men’s Soccer Championship.

2019-20 Sun Belt Championship Sites

Cross Country: Hampton, Ga. (Host: Georgia State)

Women’s Soccer: Foley, Ala. (Foley Sports Tourism Complex)

Men’s Soccer: Boone, N.C. (Host: Appalachian State)

Volleyball: San Marcos, Texas (Host: Texas State)

Football: Campus Site (TBD)

Basketball: Campus Sites/New Orleans, La. (Campus/Smoothie King Center)

Indoor Track and Field: Birmingham, Ala. (Birmingham CrossPlex)

Women’s Golf: Daytona Beach, Fla. (LPGA International)

Men’s Golf: TBD

Men’s Tennis: Peachtree City, Ga. (Peachtree City Tennis Complex)

Women’s Tennis: Peachtree City, Ga. (Peachtree City Tennis Complex)

Outdoor Track and Field: Lafayette, La. (Host: Louisiana)

Softball: Atlanta, Ga. (Host: Georgia State)

Baseball: Montgomery, Ala. (Riverwalk Stadium)

2020-21 Sun Belt Championship Sites

Cross Country: Arlington, Texas (Host: UT Arlington)

Women’s Soccer: TBD

Men’s Soccer: Atlanta, Ga. (Host: Georgia State)

Volleyball: Boone, N.C. (Host: Appalachian State)

Football: Campus Site (TBD)

Basketball: Sun Belt Conference (TBD)

Indoor Track and Field: Birmingham, Ala. (Birmingham CrossPlex)

Women’s Golf: TBD

Men’s Golf: TBD

Men’s Tennis: Peachtree City, Ga. (Peachtree City Tennis Complex)

Women’s Tennis: Peachtree City, Ga. (Peachtree City Tennis Complex)

Outdoor Track and Field: Mobile, Ala. (Host: South Alabama)

Softball: Troy, Ala. (Host: Troy)

Baseball: Montgomery, Ala. (Riverwalk Stadium)

