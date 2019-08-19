App State to Honor HOF Coach Jerry Moore with Plaza, Statue

Published Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11:45 am

Appalachian State Athletics is excited to announce plans to honor Hall of Fame football coach Jerry Moore with a plaza and statue in his name outside the Kidd Brewer Stadium north end zone facility that is currently under construction.



The 2019 season marks the 30th anniversary of Moore’s arrival at App State. A 2014 inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame, he led the Mountaineers to a 215-87 record, 10 Southern Conference championships and three FCS national championships in his 24 seasons.



Moore will be recognized during football alumni reunion festivities on Aug. 31 before the Mountaineers’ season-opening game against East Tennessee State (3:30 p.m. kickoff). He will also be a featured guest at the 2019 App State Athletics Hall of Fame breakfast. He was inducted into the school’s athletics hall of fame in 2015.



“We are excited to recognize Coach Moore with a permanent structure that is a testament to his legacy with this great university, Mountaineer athletics, Mountaineer football, the High Country community and throughout college football,” said Director of Athletics Doug Gillin . “The impact he had on countless student-athletes, fans, alums, and friends of Appalachian State University is immeasurable. Because of Coach Moore, those that took the field with him and many others who paved the way, the future of Appalachian State Athletics continues to be bright.”



Preliminary plans call for a brick-laid plaza and statue to be constructed in the north end zone area of The Rock that will serve as a front door to the Mark E. Ricks Athletics Complex.



About the North End Zone Facility

This $45 million project will transform the north end zone of Kidd Brewer Stadium into 80,000-100,000 square feet of space designed to accommodate various athletics and academic uses. The facility replaces the 45-year-old Owens Field House, which was approximately 34,500 square feet. It will include athletic training, hydrotherapy and locker rooms, and nutrition science research areas, as well as conference and continuing education training space, medical office space, dining facilities, a team store, and ticketing office, approximately 1,000 premium seats and offices for coaches and athletics staff. Completion is scheduled for fall 2020. For more information, visit www.MountaineerImpact.com.



About Jerry Moore

The winningest football coach in Appalachian State University and Southern Conference history, Moore compiled a 215-87 record in his 24 seasons at Appalachian State (1989-2012), including 10 SoCon championships, 18 postseason appearances and an unprecedented three straight NCAA Division I FCS/I-AA national titles (2005-07). In 31 years as a head coach, Moore was 242-135-2, which is good for top 15 all-time among NCAA Division I coaches. In 2012 alone, Moore passed coaching legends Bo Schembechler (234 victories) and Woody Hayes (238) on the all-time wins list.

Appalachian State became a household name when Moore led his troops to perhaps the biggest and most prominent upset in college football history, a 34-32 triumph over the University of Michigan in the 2007 season opener. The victory over Michigan, college football’s all-time winningest program that came into the contest ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, marked the first time that an FCS team ever toppled a nationally ranked FBS opponent. The victory also compelled the AP to change its long-standing history of only accepting votes for FBS teams in its Top 25 poll, a move that allowed the Mountaineers to become the first FCS team to ever receive votes in the poll, which they did on three occasions in 2007.

– College Football Hall of Fame, Class of 2014

– North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame, Class of 2009

– Southern Conference Hall of Fame, Class of 2014

– Appalachian State Athletics Hall of Fame, Class of 2015

– The Order of the Long Leaf Pine (2018)

– Fellowship of Christian Athletes Lifetime Achievement Award (2007)

– Baylor University Wall of Honor (2013)

– Neyland Award presented by Knoxville Quarterback Club (2015)

– FCA Wall of Champions (2019)



– AFCA Division I-AA/FCS National Coach of the Year (2005, 2006, 2007)

– Eddie Robinson I-AA/FCS National Coach of the Year, The Sports Network (2006)

– Liberty Mutual FCS National Coach of the Year (2009)

– AFCA Regional Coach of the Year (1994, 1995, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010)

– SoCon Coach of the Year (1991, 1994, 1995, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010)

