App State To Face Penn State, Southern Miss at 3:30

Published Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 4:03 pm

Kickoff times have been set for four games on Appalachian State’s 2018 football schedule, starting with a 3:30 p.m. season opener at Penn State on the Big Ten Network and continuing with a 3:30 p.m. home opener on ESPN+ against Southern Miss.



App State begins the season Sept. 1 against the Nittany Lions, who are widely considered a top-10 team nationally, before playing at Charlotte on Sept. 8 (game time TBD) and making its first home appearance on Sept. 15 against the Golden Eagles from Conference USA. Launched this spring, ESPN+ is a direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service that offers thousands of additional live events and costs just $4.99 a month.



The start times for the two midweek road games on App State’s Sun Belt Conference schedule have also been set. The Mountaineers will play at Arkansas State on Tuesday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and play at Georgia Southern on Thursday, Oct. 25, at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU.



Appalachian State’s historic 34-32 upset of No. 5 Michigan on Sept. 1, 2007, was the first game to be broadcast on the Big Ten Network, and the Mountaineers will be making their second BTN appearance on the 11-year anniversary of that memorable game.



The newest members of Appalachian State’s Athletic Hall of Fame will be inducted on the same day as the 2018 home opener against Southern Miss and be recognized during the game against the Golden Eagles, who have moved forward from an 8-5 season in 2017. The Mountaineers’ home schedule also features Saturday visits from Gardner-Webb (Sept. 22), South Alabama (Sept. 29), Louisiana (Oct. 20), Georgia State (Nov. 17) and Troy (Nov. 24).



Click HERE to purchase 2018 season tickets for App State’s six-game home schedule. Single-game road tickets are available to current App State season ticket holders and YosefClub members in good standing by calling 828-262-2079 or visiting the Appalachian State athletics ticket office, located at the Holmes Center.

Comments

comments