App State to Face Norfolk State on Thursday in NCAA Tournament on truTV Beginning at 8:40 pm

Published Monday, March 15, 2021 at 9:01 am

The stage is set!

After punching the program’s first ticket to the NCAA Tournament in 21 years, App State men’s basketball will take on Norfolk State in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday. Tip is set for 8:40 p.m. on truTV at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

The Mountaineers are making the program’s third appearance in program history. App State also appeared in the NCAA Tournament in 2000 and 1979.



The Black and Gold enter the NCAA Tournament with an overall record of 17-11. Last weekend, the Mountaineers won four games in four days to capture the program’s first Sun Belt Tournament title, capped by an 80-73 victory over Georgia State. Michael Almonacy was named Most Outstanding Player of the tournament after hitting a tournament record 20 threes and Justin Forrest earned All-Tournament Team honors.



Norfolk State finished the regular season with a 16-7 record and 8-4 mark in the MEAC. The Spartans defeated North Carolina Central and Morgan State en route to the tournament title and berth in the NCAA Tournament.

App State and Norfolk State have never met.

The winner of Thursday’s contest between the Mountaineers and Spartans advances to face No. 1 seed Gonzaga on Saturday at 9:20 p.m. on TBS at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.



There is a limited supply of tickets for fans of each school. Season ticket holders and Yosef Club members have been contacted by email.

