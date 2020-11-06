App State Takes on Texas State Seeking to Remain Unbeaten in the Sun Belt Conference

Published Friday, November 6, 2020 at 2:15 pm

By Nathan Ham

The Mountaineers will look to remain in first place and keep its unblemished conference record this Saturday afternoon against Texas State at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos. Kickoff will be at 3 p.m.

The game can be seen live on ESPN+ with Brant Freeman handling play-by-play duties and Steve Foster serving as the analyst. The game can also be heard live on 97.3 FM (Wilkesboro), 600 AM (Winston-Salem), 1270 AM (Gastonia/Charlotte), and 1450 AM (Hendersonville).

App State (4-1, 2-0 SBC) has never lost to the Bobcats, winning all five games that the two teams have played. Last year, the Mountaineers easily handled Texas State (1-7, 1-3 SBC) at Kidd Brewer Stadium by a 35-13 score. Appalachian’s last trip to Texas State came in 2018 when the Mountaineers left with a 38-7 win. The closest game in the series came in 2017 when App State was able to escape with a 20-13 victory.

Entering this week’s contest, Appalachian has won seven straight road games in the Sun Belt Conference. Only Clemson, Boise State, and Ohio State have put together longer road conference winning streaks in the country.

After this week, App State will have five regular-season games left and three of those will be at home, including next week against Georgia State. On November 21, the Mountaineers will travel to Coastal Carolina for what looks like the marquee matchup of the Sun Belt Conference season so far. Coastal Carolina is currently unbeaten and ranked 15th in the nation. After that, Appalachian has back-to-back home games against Troy no November 28 and Louisiana on December 4 before finishing the regular season against its hated rival Georgia Southern in Statesboro on December 12.

Should the Mountaineers reach the SBC Championship, the game will be played on December 19.

App State’s Offensive Leaders

Zac Thomas – 77-118 passing for 971 yards, 8 TDs, 4 INTs. 37 carries, 285 yards, 2 TDs

Daetrich Harrington – 88 carries, 482 yards, 7 TDs

Marcus Williams Jr. – 28 carries, 278 yards, 2 TDs

Cam Peoples – 46 carries, 234 yards, 2 TDs

Thomas Hennigan – 16 catches, 313 yards, 1 TD

Malik Williams – 20 catches, 220 yards, 2 TDs

Christian Wells – 8 catches, 140 yards, 3 TDs

Mike Evans – 5 catches, 75 yards, 1 TD

Jalen Virgil – 5 catches, 62 yards, 1 TD

Dashaun Davis – 7 catches, 46 yards