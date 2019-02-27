App State Reserve Quarterback Peyton Derrick to Transfer

Published Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 9:57 am

By Tim Gardner

Peyton Derrick, a backup quarterback for Appalachian State, has announced via Twitter that he is transferring.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported me along the way,” Derrick said in his post. “The memories and the relationships I have made (at Appalachian State) will last forever. I would like to open my recruitment to all programs for the 3 (three) remaining years of my availability.”

With Derrick gone, Appalachian State will have five quarterbacks in 2019: Zac Thomas, Jacob Huesman, Jackson Gibbs, Tanner Wilson, who helped call in signals for the offense last year, and new recruit David Baldwin-Griffin.

Starter Thomas and backup Jacob Huesman have received notable playing time for the Mountaineers.

Thomas, a first-year starter last season (2018), has two more years of eligibility as a rising redshirt junior.

Derrick, a redshirt freshman, played in six games for the Mountaineers during the 2018 season. He completed 13-of-22 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for another touchdown.

Upon entering Appalachian State, Derrick was rated as a two-star quarterback out of Conway, SC High School, where he passed for 8,666 yards and 77 touchdowns and ran for sixteen touchdowns.

Derrick did not say where he would transfer. Appalachian State’s Sun Belt Conference rival Coastal Carolina University is located in his hometown of Conway if he seeks to, and is offered an opportunity to play there.

