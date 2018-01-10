App State Repeats as Sun Belt Conference Football Attendance Leader

Published Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at 4:08 pm

BOONE–Fans flooded the field to celebrate another Sun Belt Conference championship with Appalachian State’s football team following the December 2 home finale.



The crowds in Kidd Brewer Stadium also earned top billing in the Sun Belt.



Appalachian State led the Sun Belt in home football attendance for the second consecutive year, averaging 25,787 fans during its six games in Boone.



The Mountaineers’ attendance average led the Sun Belt by 1,331 fans per game over second-place Troy. The average of 25,787 was higher than every team in one other Group of Five conference (the Mid American Conference), higher than all but one team in another Group of Five league (the restart University of Alabama-Birmingham program from Conference USA) and higher even than the average from one NFL team (the Los Angeles Chargers) in 2017.



With an increased capacity of 30,000 in Kidd Brewer Stadium, Appalachian State still ranked second in the Sun Belt (behind only Coastal Carolina with its 15,000-seat stadium) and fifth among Group of Five conference schools in attendance percentage relative to capacity.



Appalachian State set a Kidd Brewer Stadium attendance record with a crowd of 35,126 for Wake Forest’s visit to Boone on Sept. 23, and the crowd of 30,179 for a Family Weekend game against Coastal Carolina on October 21 ranks seventh in stadium history. Those were two of the three crowds of 30,000 or more at the home stadium of a Sun Belt team in 2017.



“Thanks to our fans for another memorable season at Kidd Brewer Stadium,” Appalachian State head coach Scott Satterfield said. “Because of the loyal support of App Nation, we have one of the best gameday atmospheres in college football. I can’t wait to see you back at The Rock next fall.”

As Appalachian State Athletics looks to continue its upward trend, the department has established a goal of reaching 7,500 season-ticket holders in 2018. The support of App Nation is vital to the success of Mountaineer student-athletes and coaches.

After opening the 2018 season with visits to Penn State and Charlotte, App State will host non-conference foes Southern Miss (September 15) and Gardner-Webb (September 22) before Sun Belt play begins with a new East-West divisional format.



For more information about tickets and Yosef Club (Appalachian State booster club) memberships, fans can go online at: appstatesports.com.

Season tickets for the 2018 schedule at Kidd Brewer Stadium cost $210 for adults and $175 for current Appalachian faculty/staff, senior citizens (ages 60+ — two per account) and youth (ages 3-12). Season tickets cost $380 in the Gold section and $300 in the East VIP section. A payment plan is available for season tickets (payments can be made through May 2018).

