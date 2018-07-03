App State RB Jalin Moore Tabbed as one of ‘College Football’s Most Freakish Athletes’

Published Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at 2:49 pm

By Nathan Ham

All spring and summer, NFL.com has been doing a series entitled “18 for ’18” highlighting the 18 best college football players in different categories, such as best offensive player, best defensive player and even best players who had fathers that played in the NFL.

The final installment of this series picked out the 10 most freakish athletes and Appalachian State running back Jalin Moore made that list.

Moore, who was ranked ninth on the list, was also the only running back in the top 10, the second highest ranked offensive player and one of three running backs overall.

According to Moore’s measurables, the Mountaineer standout squats 650 pounds, cleans 350 pounds and can run the 40-yard dash in 4.37 seconds to go along with a 38.5-inch vertical and an 11 foot, 1-inch broad jump.

Moore is no stranger to praise for his efforts on the gridiron. He won the 2016 Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year award and will be looking for a third straight season of rushing for at least 1,000 yards when the Mountaineers hit the field this fall.

NFL.com’s 18 for ’18: College Football’s Most Freakish Athletes

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston Rashan Gary, DT/DE, Michigan Jabari Zuniga, DE, Florida Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson Porter Gustin, LB, USC Jalen Hurd, WR, Baylor Renell Wren, DE/DT, Arizona State Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson Jalin Moore, RB, Appalachian State Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma Drew Lewis, LB, Colorado Rodney Anderson, RB, Oklahoma Jeffery Simmons, DE/DT, Mississippi State Jaelan Austin, WR, TCU Dawson Knox, TE, Ole Miss Darwin Thompson, RB, Utah State Breckyn Hager, DE, Texas

