App State Quarterback Zac Thomas named National Performer of the Week

By Tim Gardner

The College Football Performance Awards have named Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas the CFPA National Performer of Week 2.



Thomas went 14-of-14 passing for 295 yards and accounted for four touchdowns, including three through the air, in a 45-9 road win against Charlotte on Saturday. The sophomore from Trussville, AL, became the first App State or Sun Belt quarterback to finish a game with at least 10 completions and no incompletions.



In addition of touchdown passes covering 27, 7 and 90 yards, Thomas also had a 5-yard touchdown run. In his first two college starts, including an overtime loss at Penn State in the 2018 opener, Thomas completed 39 of his 52 pass attempts (75.0 percent) for 565 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. He’s also rushed for 72 yards and two scores.



Of the FBS quarterbacks who have played two games, Thomas is tied for fifth nationally in completion percentage, and he has more completions than two of the four quarterbacks ahead of him. He ranks 10th nationally in yards per attempt (10.9) and 11th in passer rating (194.15).



Currently, Thomas’ 90-yard touchdown pass on a throw to receiver Corey Sutton is the longest play from scrimmage at the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level this season.

