App State Offensive Guard Colby Gossett Invited to NFL Scouting Combine

Published Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 3:40 pm

Appalachian State offensive guard Colby Gossett has been invited to the 2018 National Football League (NFL) Scouting Combine that runs from February 27 to March 5 in Indianapolis, IN.



The announcement comes after Gossett performed well at both guard positions during the Reese’s Senior Bowl in late January.



He is one of 14 offensive guards and one of five players from the Sun Belt Conference to receive an invitation, as he’ll be joined by Arkansas State defensive end Ja’Von Rolland-Jones, New Mexico State receiver Jaleel Scott, Georgia State cornerback Chandon Sullivan and Louisiana safety Trey Walker.



Measured between 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-5, the 304-pound Gossett finished his college career with 46 consecutive starts. He made the All-Sun Belt first team in each of his last two seasons and led App State in 2017 with 76 knockdown blocks, including 21 pancakes.

Gossett played alongside right tackle and fellow senior Beau Nunn on an offensive line that allowed only eight sacks in 2017– second-best among all Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams. Gossett helped the Mountaineers rush for more than 300 yards in each of their last three games. App State ranked in the top 20 nationally in sacks allowed and the top 25 in rushing yards per game in each of Gossett’s four seasons as a starter.

-Information provided by Appalachian State Athletics Strategic Communications Department-

Comments

comments