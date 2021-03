Published Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 1:49 pm

App State Mountaineers men’s basketball team won four games in four days at the Sun Belt Tournament in Pensacola, Florida, to earn the program’s first NCAA Tournament berth since 2000!

The team will return to Boone at 2:30 pm today!

Come out to celebrate and welcome the Champs back home along the team’s route via Highway 321, King Street, Depot Street, Rivers Street and Holmes Drive. It will be a great moment to cheer on the men’s basketball team buses as they arrive back on campus.