App State Men’s Basketball Rolls Past Little Rock in First Round of Sun Belt Tournament

The fifth seeded Mountaineers (15-17) advance to the Sun Belt Tournament Quarterfinals and will take on fourth seed UT Arlington on Friday at 3 p.m. EST (2 p.m. CST). The victory is the first for App State in the Sun Belt Tournament since they joined the league in the 2014-15 season. In addition, the 29-point margin of victory is the largest in the postseason for the Black and Gold since they defeated Barton 82-50 in the 1949 North State Conference Tournament.

“What a difference a year makes,” Coach Jim Fox said, “obviously, very pleased with our guys. I thought we got after it and defended well today. We kept talking to guys about being able to step in an environment like this and they did everything we asked. We really guarded well. We shared the ball, we had 18 assists. The way we can play, when we do that, we’re pretty darn good. Obviously, it’s a good time to put both things together today. I thought we put it together defensively and I thought we really put it together offensively too. I’m very proud of our guys and the way they handled themselves, all year, but especially at this point. We’re really looking forward to another opportunity on Friday.”